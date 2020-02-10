Emergency power to build detention camps for migrants

Greece plans to use emergency legal measures to create detention centers for migrants on five islands to try to speed up deportations back to Turkey, officials said Monday.

Areas are reserved to create the new facilities on Lesvos and four other islands in the Eastern Aegean Sea to eventually replace existing camps that are seriously overcrowded, government spokesman Stelios Petsas said.

“These closed facilities will be governed by strict rules and (restrictions) for traffic for the occupants,” said Petsas. “Residents receive exit cards for controlled leave, while the structures remain closed at night.”

He said that rapid legislative procedures will be used to build the sites – with the government issuing an emergency decision to be ratified by parliament at a later date.

No details about the planned facilities were announced.

According to the American refugee agency, nearly 60,000 people made the illegal crossing from Turkey to the Greek islands last year, about twice the percentage registered in 2017 and 2018.

But only 391 migrants were deported to Turkey last year in cases where asylum applications were rejected or deemed inadmissible. The government wants to increase that number to 200 deportations a week before the summer.

Greece already has three closed facilities in the north of the country with a combined capacity of 880 places and plans to expand a network of migrant camps across the mainland with the capacity of facilities designed to not exceed 1% of the population of each administrative region.

Many non-governmental organizations and migrants themselves fear that the stricter course taken by the center-right government could further undermine their asylum process.

Among them is Madhi Fadil, a 25-year-old Moroccan migrant who is homeless in the northern city of Thessaloniki.

“We have no chance to have anything, no place to live or a good way to apply for asylum,” Fadil told The Associated Press.

“I want to go to Germany where all my family members are. But I’m stuck here.” ___

Costas Kantouris reported from Thessaloniki, Greece ___

Follow Gatopoulos http://www.twitter.com/dgatopoulos and Costas Kantouris http://www.twitter.com/CostasKantouris

