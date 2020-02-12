Emergency legislation to prevent the early release of terrorist prisoners approved

The new legislation is intended to ensure that terrorist offenders serve two-thirds of their sentences (Photo: PA / Getty)

Emergency legislation to block the automatic release of terrorists halfway through their prison sentences may soon become law.

The Terrorist Offenders (Restriction of Early Release) Bill has cleaned up all the Commons stages today.

It will now progress to the Lords, where it is expected to pass through the upper house quickly.

Ministers hope to be able to change the law on 27 February before the next terrorist prisoner is released.

It follows the Streatham terror attack earlier this month, with Sudesh Amman, 20, stabbing two bystanders with a knife he had taken from a store.

Sudesh Amman, 20, stabbed two bystanders with a knife (Photo: PA)

Usman Khan, 28, killed two people near London Bridge (Photo: PA)

Amman was imprisoned in December 2018 for owning and distributing terrorist documents, but was released halfway through his sentence less than two weeks earlier.

It was the second three-month attack carried out by a convicted terrorist, after Usman Khan, 28, killed two Cambridge graduates in Fishmongers’ Hall, near London Bridge, in November.

Khan was released almost a year earlier, halfway through a 16-year prison sentence.

Moving the bill at second reading, Justice Minister Robert Buckland told parliamentarians today: “Given the risk that this cohort has already shown that they are presenting themselves to the public, it is vital that we adopt this legislation quickly before more terrorists automatically released from custody. halfway through.

“That is why we strive for this legislation to get royal approval before the end of the month and with the support of this Parliament I am convinced that we can do this.”

Khan was released halfway through a 16-year prison sentence (Photo: Beata Zawrzel / NurPhoto)

MPs want the law to be changed on 27 February (Photo: PA)

The new legislation aims to ensure that terrorist offenders serve two-thirds of their sentences before being eligible for release, rather than the current mid-mark.

It will affect around 50 prisoners, who must also be assessed by a panel of specialized judges and psychiatrists on the Parole Board before being released.

Yvette Cooper from Labor, chairman of the Select Home Committee, was concerned about the speed with which legislation is being continued.

She said: “It is good that we do this in these circumstances, but the government must also recognize that they are not the ideal circumstances and to rush through the legislation in a breathless way and to be honest, there are actually many warnings been that this is coming along the track. “

She also noted that the government “had been aware of the problem for some time.”

Justice Minister Robert Buckland said it was “essential” that the law be amended quickly (Photo: Getty Images)

Khalid Mahmood, Labor MP for Birmingham Perry Barr, also raised concerns about radicalization in prison, and added that madrasas should be subjected to closer controls when they ask permission to form.

He said: “The qualifications of the imam are not taken into account, whether they have proper control over their past and what they have done, whether or not they meet security controls at all.

“So I think these issues are very, very important for us to look at and see how we moved on.”

He added: “A lot of radicalization is still taking place and we need to tackle this in the community.”