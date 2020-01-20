Emelia Brobbey's song 'Fa Me Ko' deserves a nomination in 2020 VGMA

Fast-growing Ghanaian singer Sowa added his voice to the hubbub

regarding the song ‘Fa me ko’ by actress Kumawood Emelia Brobbey.

Emelia Brobbey has been making headlines for two months

after the release of her first commercial song since joining music

the industry after the Kumawood film industry plunged into the nose.

From left to right, Emelia Brobbey has become a subject of mockery for many music lovers, because many claim that her song “Fa me ko” is crazy.

Dansoman Highlife and Afrobeat singer-songwriter

Sowa doesn’t think the same.

In a post that Sowa made on his Intagram page, he revealed that

all those who criticize Emelia negatively are only envious of her.

The crooner “for better for worse” said that Emelia Brobbey’s song was better than the songs of some Ghanaian singers in 2019, adding that the jury for the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards should offer her song.

Sharing a photo of Emelia Brobbey on his page, he wrote in the caption below;

After listening to Emelia Brobbey’s “Fa me ko”, I realized that those who denigrate her hate her only because she does something they can’t do. ‘Fa me ko’ is better than some songs by some Ghanaian women musicians for 2019. In fact, it deserves a nomination in the VGMA 2020. The theme of the song is about. Congratulations Emelia Brobbey… I would love to introduce you to one of my songs…

See his article below;

Sowa has a new song “Dangbele” in store now to launch 2020.

[integrated] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yLHE1_nVtp8 [/ integrated]