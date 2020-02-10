Embrace the Truth of the Northern Elders Forum – Shehu Sani tells Buhari

Shehu Sani, a former legislator representing the central Senatorial District of Kaduna, opposed the attack

The Northern Elders’ Forum [NEF], led by Prof. Ango Abdullahi, was chaired by the Chair.

The Northern Elders Forum, NEF, led by former Vice Chancellor Prof. Ango Abdullahi, described the current government as failing over the weekend.

The NEF, angered by the uncertainty that led to incessant killings, kidnappings and banditry, warned Nigerians of the 2019 general election that President Muhammadu Buhari had nothing to offer them.

Despite several demands by Nigerians to change tactics in the fight against insurgency and other crimes, President Buhari has refused to change his retired service chiefs.

In response, Femi Adesina, Buhari’s spokesman, described the forum as a one-man business.

He was quoted as saying, “But the truth is that NEF is only Ango Abdullahi and Ango Abdullahi NEF. It is a quasi-organization that has no credible membership, and its leader is like a general without troops. “

However, when she responded on Monday, Shehu Sani on Twitter urged President Muhammadu Buhari to accept the truth of the NEF.

He said: “Attacking the elders in the north is an allergy to the truth. If Professor Ango Abdullahi is a general with no troops, those with troops cannot save us from the threat of kidnapping and murder.

“The government accepts the bitter, uncomfortable, and inconvenient truth of the elders and makes amends.”