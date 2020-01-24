Embassy of India is closely monitoring developments in China following a coronavirus epidemic

“The Embassy of India has received requests from Indians in Hubei Province and their relatives in India regarding developments in the situation of the coronavirus epidemic in China.

In this regard, the Indian Embassy is in contact with the competent Chinese authorities in Beijing and Wuhan as well as with the Indians of Hubei Province, in particular in Wuhan.

We are closely following developments in China, including advice from the World Health Organization (WHO) in this regard, “the embassy said in a statement.

The deadly virus originated in the city of Wuhan in December and since then, cases have been reported in the United States and in several Asian cities other than China, including South Korea, Japan, Taiwan and Thailand. .

To check the spread of the virus, Chinese authorities on Thursday placed the city of Wuhan in receivership. The Indian Embassy said that the Chinese authorities had provided all assistance to the residents of Wuhan, including food supplies.

“Currently, it is reported that supermarkets (especially those run by the government) and e-commerce services, including food delivery, continue to operate in Wuhan,” said the embassy. .

Authorities in Wuhan City have imposed a total travel ban on local residents in an effort to curb the spread of the deadly virus. The ban issued by the city’s commanding authority said that as of 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, city buses, subways, ferries and long-distance passenger transport would be suspended in the city. Flights and trains from Wuhan will also be suspended.

As the coronavirus epidemic continues to spread from China to different parts of the world, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Thursday that people from the Asian country will have to go through a screening process at Indian airports .

“A notice has been issued by the Ministry of Civil Aviation, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and our consulates in China. People from China will have to go through the screening process (at airports)” , MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar told a weekly newspaper. briefing here.

