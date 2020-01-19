COLUMBUS, Ohio – Elvis Merzlikins made a career record of 41 saves in their third shutout in their last four starts, and the Columbus Blue Jackets defeated the New Jersey Devils 5-0 Saturday night for their fourth straight win.

Cam Atkinson had two goals and an assist, helping the Blue Jackets improve to 14-2-4 in their last 20 games. Alexander Wennberg, Jakob Lilja and Nick Foligno also scored.

Devils goalie Cory Schneider started for the first time since November 8 and was continued at the end of the second period. Schneider made 13 saves in 32:14 and Mackenzie Blackwood recorded 13 the rest of the way.

After a few good stops from Merzlikins early – including jumping on a puck that nearly sank on a teammate’s skate – Atkinson got the Blue Jackets on the board when he snatched a shot from the high lunge in front of the glove Schneider late in the first. Merzlikins had to make 19 saves as the Devils swarmed during the opening period.

Elvis Merzlikins, Columbus Blue Jackets (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Atkinson got his second goal 21 seconds after Merzlikins helped kill a power play in the second. Atkinson – in his second game back from an ankle injury – beat Schneider just inside the left circle thanks to a careful configuration by Emil Bemstrom.

Lilja was 3-0 when she pushed the threshold rebound with 8:02 to go in the second, and 16 seconds later, Foligno hit a loose puck between Schneider’s pads. Columbus led 5-0 in the second intermission despite passing 36-21.

NOTES

Wennberg increased his point streak to a season high of four games. … New Jersey F Kyle Rooney returned after missing a game due to illness. … Devils F star Kyle Palmieri missed his fourth game with a foot injury. He was placed Thursday in the reserve of the wounded. … Columbus F Sonny Milano was struck off for the second consecutive game. … The Blue Jackets are 7-1-1 in their last nine home games.

NEXT

Devils: In Ottawa Monday.

Blue Jackets: at the New York Rangers on Sunday.

Mitch Stacy, The Associated Press