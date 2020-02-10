Elton John wins the Oscar and raises millions for charity

LOS ANGELES – It turned out to be Elton John’s night in Hollywood’s biggest night.

He appeared at the 92nd Annual Academy Awards, which he himself nominated as the best original song for “I’ll Love Me Again”. rocket Man, The film highlighted drug addiction and the rise of the music sensation.

Elton won the Oscar and went on stage to receive his second Oscar.

While Elton was at the Oscars, nearly 1,000 people watched the show and cheered him on at the Elton John AIDS Foundation’s annual Oscars party in West Hollywood. Every year, the event earns millions of dollars for his charity’s fight against AIDS.

This year was a very special year with rocket Man Receive critical recognition and reward seasonal attention. It increased the stakes, so to speak.

After Elton’s great victory, he had a police escort to get to his party in record time and didn’t want to miss more than he had to. We caught up with him when he arrived, a moment when he was thinking about the important role this film played in a very important part of his life’s journey.

“The film is so personal. It was about my journey to become sober, and the texts he wrote were a relief to me when I became sober when he visited me in rehab. It was so personal that it wasn’t when I went to the Lion King, which was so exciting, but this is a 12-year journey that the film was made on, “said Elton John.

Oscar in hand, said Elton, we were eager to participate in the auction of his event. Busy man, he had a lot to celebrate. His latest Oscar runner-up, his annual call for donations.