Elton John, a big fan of Gwyneth Paltrow's vagina candles, says perfumer

It is a kind of support (Image: Rachel Murray / Getty Images)

Elton John is a big fan of Gwyneth Paltrow’s vagina-scented candles, apparently.

The Candle In the Wind singer apparently bought the product in bulk after it was recently released through Gywn’s lifestyle brand Goop.

And perfumer Douglas Little, who worked with Oscar-winning actress Shakespeare In Love on the line, has hinted that many more famous names have been knocking on Goop’s doors to get the precious item in their hands.

In fact, Little told The Cut: ‘We have been harassed and harassed by so many people. I saw that the candle was sold on eBay for a ridiculous price. Elton John bought a lot of them.

‘I like very much. I eat a lot, a lot. He is a fan. “

OK so.

Whatever you do about them, Gwyneth’s vagina candles have been a total success (Image: 2019 NBCUniversal Media, LLC)

Little also poured cold water on the popular assumption that the smell of the candle is specifically inspired by Gwyneth’s vagina.

“That’s something the press has really gotten into: this idea that the aroma is the fragrance of Gwyneth’s vagina,” he said.

One of Elton John’s greatest successes is, of course, Candle In the Wind (Image: Getty Images for Harlequins)

‘That is not the case.

‘It’s called” This smells like my vagina, “that is, the person holding it. It’s speculative and fun. “

I’m glad we cleared that up. We wonder if Elt’s knows.

More: Elton John



Of course, one of the musician’s most iconic songs is the touching ballad Candle In the Wind.

However, I am not sure there is any link there.





Do you have a history of the entertainment world?

If you have a story about a celebrity, contact the Metro.co.uk entertainment team or send a video or image by sending an email to celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or visiting our Send material page. I love to hear from you.

MORE: Elton John, Idina Menzel and Cynthia Erivo among the artists confirmed for the Oscars 2020

MORE: Taron Egerton’s transformation for Rocketman was so accurate that even Elton John couldn’t say it wasn’t him