Elton Brand will not commit to Brett Brown remaining 76ers coach the rest of the season

Brett Brown and the Philadelphia 76ers have only won five of their last 10 games and are on a losing series of four games, putting them in sixth place in the Eastern Conference.

On Friday, general manager Elton Brand discussed the status of the franchise with reporters. During that, Brand said he believes in Brown to lead the 76ers, but would not commit to retaining the head coach for the rest of the season.

76ers GM Elton Brand: “Brett Brown is our coach and I believe in him to lead this team.” When asked if Brett is the coach for the rest of the season, Brand has covered a bit. Would not commit or make assumptions. “He is our coach and I support Brett Brown. He is our leader.”

That is what we call a political response from Brand. He is not yet ready to start all over again, but by covering himself there, he sends a message that things need to get better soon, or else.

Brown certainly deserves part of the blame for the way Philly did not meet expectations this year. However, it is an important factor that this team does not have consistent shooters and that is Brand’s responsibility as general manager.

There is still time for the 76ers to turn things around and become a formidable force in the East. But if that doesn’t happen quickly, it certainly sounds like Brown is looking for work.