Elon Musk’s judgment on Facebook: It is ‘lame’ and you should delete it

Elon Musk hit another blow on Facebook.

The Tesla founder replied to a Twitter post by actor Sacha Baron Cohen in which he asked that Facebook be regulated about its content.

In his post, Baron Cohen asked why Facebook boss Mark Zuckerberg “is allowed to control the information seen by 2.5 billion people” if regulators do not allow a person to exercise the same power over water or electricity.

“Facebook has to be regulated by governments, not by an emperor!” Said the actor and comedian.

Baron Cohen is a vocal critic of social media platforms such as Twitter and the Google video platform YouTube, which she calls “the greatest propaganda machine in history” reviewing political advertisements.

Facebook has defended its policy regarding political advertisements, saying that hate speech is banned from its platform, as is everyone who works for violence. The company did not respond to a request for comment on Baron Cohen and Musk’s tweets.

What is Facebook?

While Musk did not explain in detail why he considers Facebook “lame”, it is not the first time that he has publicly criticized the social media platform or Zuckerberg.

In 2018, he deleted the official Facebook pages of his companies Tesla and SpaceX after it emerged that the political consulting firm Cambridge Analytica had collected the personal data of 87 million Facebook users without their knowledge.

“What is Facebook?” Musk tweeted at the time.

Musk maintains a personal account on Instagram, as do Tesla and SpaceX, although the platform belongs to Facebook. Musk previously said that Instagram is “probably okay” as long as it remains “pretty independent” from its parent.

Musk has also used Twitter to question Zuckerberg’s understanding of artificial intelligence, a subject they have different views on. “I talked to Mark about it. His understanding of the subject is limited,” Musk tweeted after a live Facebook broadcast in which Zuckerberg said he was “very optimistic” about the AI ​​and tired of the scare tactic operated by “naysayers”.

Zuckerberg believes that technology makes cars safer and diagnoses diseases better. Musk has described it as “the greatest existential threat to humanity.”

Baron Cohen and Musk’s criticism of Facebook follows the author Stephen King’s announcement that he left Facebook for incorrect information and insufficient privacy protection.