Elon Musk’s EDM single hits the top 10 on the SoundCloud charts

Elon Musk’s EDM single “Don’t Doubt ur Vibe” continues to climb in the charts and now actually reaches the Top 10 in the Top 50 and New & Hot Charts by SoundCloud.

In today’s meme culture, you don’t really have to produce anything of any quality as long as it touches a social chain that is connected to millions of people. Musk’s existence itself has become meme-ish and, in a broader sense, pretty much everything he does. Whether it’s dancing on stage, tweeting about harmlessness or dropping a progressive house track, it’s almost a guaranteed success before something is said and done.

As of this morning, “Don’t Doubt ur Vibe” is number 7 in the top 50 of SoundCloud and number 2 in the New & Hot charts worldwide.

SoundCloud’s global charts have been pretty hip-hop since its inception in 2016. As you can see in the screenshots above, there is no EDM to be seen. Therefore, Elon’s involvement in his ranks is both remarkable and unusual.

If you haven’t heard it yet, check it out below with the absolutely incredible Netsky bootleg.

