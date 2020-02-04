Elon Musk warns Twitter followers about Bitcoin fraud: “It’s not cool.”

Photo credit: CC0 Public Domain

Elon Musk warns his Twitter followers about online crypto scams.

Fraudsters have taken over legitimate Twitter accounts and converted them to Musk accounts, causing Twitter users to convert Bitcoin or another digital cryptocurrency for what they think is a business opportunity.

“The crypto fraud level on Twitter has reached a new level,” tweeted the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX on Saturday. “That’s not cool.”

It is not a new phenomenon. A November 2018 report by The Independent found that fraudsters had raised hundreds of thousands of dollars to pretend to be musk. Some people sent more than $ 6,000 to fraudsters.

The Independent found that several verified Twitter accounts, including the Pantheon Books publisher, were hacked and revised to look like Musk’s Twitter account. Then the hackers sent a tweet to trigger the scam: “I’m giving 10,000 Bitcoin (BTC) to all the community!” I left the Tesla director’s position, thank you all for your support, “said the Independent who posted the hacked Pantheon account.

Apparently, a new scam was recently found that called Musk – apparently Twitter had blocked the account – and caused the entrepreneur to speak out loud on Saturday. Basically, the concept of reservation (“buyers beware”) was used for its Twitter followers.

“Log in as soon as you see it,” Musk wrote. “Troll / bot networks on Twitter are a” bad “problem when it comes to adversely affecting public discourse and tearing people down.”

Already in September 2019, Twitter announced that the company is concentrating more on combating financial fraud in the network.

The problem goes beyond finance, Musk said to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey at a Twitter employee meeting three weeks ago.

The social network needs to give users more feedback so that they know that the entity they are interacting with is “a real person compared to someone who is just trying to play the system,” Musk said a video conference in Houston reported by Bloomberg and recorded by an online video.

“What annoys the population about the manipulation of the system by various interest groups and there are many such groups,” said Musk.

Another voice that has complained about cryptocurrency fraud is Vitalik Buterin, the founder of the Ethereum blockchain network. “DON’T TRUST ANYONE ASKING FOR MONEY,” he tweeted almost two years ago.

