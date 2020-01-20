Elon Musk 'shot' when he reveals plan to send thousands to Mars

The billionaire promises to finance the great movement of Martian immigrants while SpaceX prepares to launch its first manned mission (Image: Associated Press)

Elon has announced a plan to send tens of thousands of people to Mars and carried out the final tests of a SpaceX ship that will be used to carry out its first manned mission later this year.

On Twitter, Elon said he would like to see three flights to Mars every day.

He called for the construction of 1,000 SpaceX Starship rockets in a decade and suggested that 100,000 Martian immigrants could be transferred to the Red Planet every year.

“That is the goal,” he tweeted.

“Helping to pay for this is the reason why I am accumulating assets on Earth.”

Musk also promised that there would be jobs on Mars and financial assistance for people willing to move.

“It must be such that anyone can go if they wish, with loans available to those who have no money,” he added.

“There will be many jobs on Mars!”

A Falcon 9 SpaceX rocket takes off from Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral (Image: AP)

SpaceX is making dramatic progress towards meeting Elon’s goals and is preparing to launch its first manned missions in the coming months.

Over the weekend, the firm completed the last major test of its crew capsule imitating an emergency leak shortly after takeoff on Sunday.

There was no one on board for the wild journey in the skies over Cape Canaveral, only two dummies.

The nine-minute flight ended with the Dragon’s crew capsule parachute safely into the Atlantic, after quickly separating and moving away from the exploding rocket.

“I’m super excited,” said Elon.

“It will be wonderful to put astronauts back into orbit from American soil after almost a decade of not being able to do so.” That is super exciting. “

NASA astronauts have not launched since the US UU. Since the space shuttle program ended in 2011. Musk and NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine said the next Crew Dragon could launch with a pair of NASA astronauts in the second quarter of this year, already in April.

The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket engine self-destructs after throwing the capsule of astronaut Crew Dragon during a flight abortion test (Image: Reuters)

More technology



The Falcon 9 rocket took off normally, but just over a minute after its supersonic flight, the Dragon’s crew capsule catapulted into the upper 12 miles of the Atlantic. The powerful propellants of the capsule propelled him up and out of danger, as the rocket engines deliberately shut down and the propeller got out of control and exploded into a giant fireball.

The capsule reached an altitude of approximately 27 miles (44 kilometers) before parachute into the ocean just offshore to close the test flight. Everything seemed to go well despite the choppy seas and cloudy skies. Within minutes, a recovery ship was next to the capsule.

Recycled from three previous launches, the SpaceX rocket was destroyed when it exploded on a flight and crashed into pieces in the sea. SpaceX normally attempts to recover its thrusters to reduce launch costs, landing them on a floating platform or back at the launch site.

NASA’s commercial crew program manager Kathy Lueders said the launch abortion test was “our last open milestone” before allowing SpaceX to launch Doug Hurley and Robert Behnken to the International Space Station.

The astronauts monitored Sunday’s flight from the shooting room. Hurley said it was “pretty good to see” the capsule aboard the recovery ship in two hours. According to all the first accounts, the test was successful.

“We will see what the data shows and from there,” Hurley said.

“But it is certainly a generator of confidence from the point of view if you ever find yourself in that situation, that Dragon can move us away from reinforcement quickly.”

Astronauts will also have access to speed before takeoff. During a launch rehearsal on Friday, Hurley and Behnken drove a white Tesla Model X from the Kennedy Space Center crew housings to the launch pad, with their elegant black and white space suits matching the electric sports car with wing type doors.

Musk, who also runs Tesla, used cars to move around the space center on Sunday.

Elon with NASA astronauts Victor Glover and Mike Hopkins at a post-launch press conference (Image: Reuters)

After multiple cargo deliveries for NASA, SpaceX successfully flew an improved crew capsule to the space station last March with no one on board, but it exploded a month later during ground tests. The emergency exhaust thrusters, of the type used in Sunday’s test, had to be restructured. In total, SpaceX has tested these powerful Super Draco thrusters about 700 times.

Last month, meanwhile, Boeing’s Starliner crew capsule ended up in the wrong orbit on its first test flight and had to skip the space station. Last month, only two of Starliner’s three parachutes were deployed during a launch abortion test.

Lueders said it’s too early to know if Boeing will need to send another Starliner to the unmanned space station or go straight to launch astronauts later this year. An investigation team is still investigating why the Starliner’s automatic timer was off 11 hours during the December test flight.

The importance of the launch escape was demonstrated in 2017 when two astronauts, an American and a Russian, were rescued during a failed launch from Kazakhstan. They experienced up to seven times the force of gravity during the abortion, but moved away from the accident.

The SpaceX flight abortion system, Musk said, should be smoother for the crew and is good from the launch pad to orbit.

Musk said the Dragon’s exhaust system should work, in principle, even if the capsule is still attached when the rocket explodes in a fireball. He said it could look like “something taken from Star Wars” with the capsule flying directly from a fireball.

“Obviously we want to avoid doing that,” he added quickly, taking note of all the NASA staff around him.