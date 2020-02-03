Elon Musk launches 60 SpaceX satellites that upset astronomers with ‘Changing Night Sky’

According to astronomers, the recently launched satellites are an obstacle for skywatchers because they produce an unprecedented source of light pollution.



After the launch of SpaceX satellites, astronomers have expressed concern by accusing Elon Musk, CEO of SpaceX, of ‘changing the night sky’ for his personal ambition.

SpaceX recently sent orbit 60 satellites. The launch is part of the company’s Starlink project, which is expected to build a broadband internet business by deploying hundreds of satellites a year.

According to the official site, Starlink will be a constellation consisting of thousands of mass-produced small satellites that work with ground transceivers. The newest launch is the fourth in the series of Starlink satellite launches.

According to astronomers, the recently launched satellites are an obstacle for skywatchers because they produce an unprecedented source of light pollution.

Astronomer Daniel Caton told Forbes that the Starlink satellites were a major challenge because they are 99 percent brighter than other satellites and endanger the Earth’s view.

SpaceX will launch another 1500 satellites this year and the number of Starlink satellites will hit 12,000.

However, SpaceX is not the only one. Apart from Musk’s company, Amazon, OneWeb and others are also planning to send similar dense mega constellations in the near future.

