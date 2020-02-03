Elon Musk is not impressed by Twitter and Google; Says Trolling and scams are not cool

Elon Musk took on Google the task of scoring pages that are still on the rankings and Twitter because they do not contain trolling and fake bots.

IANS

updated:February 3, 2020, 10:36 AM IST

Photo of Elon Musk file

Tesla CEO Elon Musk hurled Twitter and Google for the increase in trolling networks and scams via fake bots on both platforms. In a series of tweets, Musk said that desperate times require desperate measures. “The crypto scam level on Twitter is reaching new levels. This is not cool,” Musk responded to a follower’s tweet. “Report as soon as you see it. Troll / bot networks on Twitter are a * dire * problem for adversely affecting public discourse and dropping people off,” he continued. He also criticized Google for allowing scammers to flourish.

“Trolls / bots just need to be emphasized compared to likely real people who aren’t paid to push an agenda or scam. Google still shows bs / scam pages, they’re just a few clicks away,” Musk emphasized. He said that although Google applied the citation-relevance principle aka PageRank, among many other things, “the safest place to hide a corpse is the second page of Google’s search results! PageRank is an algorithm used by Google to web pages in their search engine results PageRank is named after Larry Page, one of the founders of Google.

Musk’s tweets led to a stream of responses on social media. Some even suggested that he launch his own social media platform. “Even verified accounts are now being hacked and pushing fake bitcoin scams, which have included us in the fake screenshots, Jesus Christ,” tweeted Niche Gamer. “I have reported hundreds of scammers in 1.5 years, but @Twitter must remove them once and for all. However, they are getting smarter … with these fake screen shots,” tweeted another user. Scammers have repeatedly taken advantage of Musk’s popularity to fleece Twitter users after hacking into various popular accounts.

The hackers used the name and likeness of Musk to ask for Bitcoin – a cryptocurrency – by promoting an advertisement on Twitter in 2018. Although Twitter tried to ban scammers and mimics on its platform, a mimic broke into Musk’s official account with a fake lookalike verified account, his 22.5 million followers promised free Bitcoin and ethereum cryptocurrencies.

Get the best of News18 in your inbox – subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube and stay up to date with what’s happening in the world around you – in real time.

.