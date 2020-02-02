Elon Musk does not want you to “doubt your atmosphere” in his newly released EDM number

Tesla boss Elon Musk recently shared an electronic dance music song that he had written on Twitter and that surprised many.

The dance track entitled “” Don’t Doubt Ur Vibe “will be released on” Emo G Records “. “I just wrote a song called Don’t doubt yer vibe,” tweeted Musk.

The billionaire founder of Tesla and SpaceX said he wrote the lyrics to the song and sang the vocals.

I just wrote a song with the title “Don’t doubt your vibe”

– Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 30, 2020

Musk’s debut song has gathered many strong opinions on Twitter. Here are some responses:

Elon “Danm great singer” Musk

– Eva Fox (@EvaFoxU) January 31, 2020

Sorry mate, it sounds like an 8 year old was left alone in 1985 with a Casio synthesizer. Good you try.

– This is so unnecessary (@annaisnotamused) January 31, 2020

If this is not declared the official anthem of planet Mars, I will riot.

– Evil Morty (@REALLYEVILMORTY) January 31, 2020

I would linger on rocket ships and cars

– Larry Fine (@LarryFinesGhost) 1 February 2020

“Don’t Doubt Ur Vibe” played about 3 times in 3 hours and was engaged more than 36,000 times online. The track is streamed on SoundCloud and is also available on Spotify.

Musk not only sings, he has also recently done his best to dance. Last month, a video of the tech entrepreneur who danced during an event went viral on social media.

Musk showed the dance movements during an event at the Tesla Gigafactory in Shanghai. The video of the billionaire who dug into a Chinese song was shared by Musk himself.

At Tesla Giga Shanghai NSFW !! pic.twitter.com/1yrPyzJQGZ

– Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 7, 2020

Musk has had a number of successful weeks. His fortune increased by no less than $ 2.3 billion last Wednesday. This was largely due to the fact that Tesla shares are flying high after the fourth quarter.

