The tennis player in the center of a social media response to the Australian Open responded to criticism after a field incident with a banana went viral.

Elliot Benchetrit, who came back from the back to beat Dmitry Popko 4-6 6-2 6-3 in a qualifying round on Saturday, found himself involved in a storm of sexism after a video of the Frenchman asking a girl in the balloon to peel a banana for him during a break in the game.

Chair umpire John Blom quickly denounced the 21-year-old, who told him that the girl with the ball “was not his slave,” according to Benchetrit.

Spectators on social media platforms quickly jumped on the exchange, tennis legend Martina Navratilova even retweeted the video with the caption: “What are the next grapes?” #entitlement. John did the right thing for sure. “

Now Benchetrit has offered his account of the events and insists that he is amazed at the fury.

“At 6-5 in the final set, during the changeover, I asked the girl in the balloon to peel the banana for me because I had put cream on my hands so as not to sweat”, -he declares.

“She already did it once at the start of the match. But the second time, the chair umpire intervened and told me that the girl in the balloon was not my slave and I had to peel the banana myself.

“I couldn’t believe the referee said that and I find it amazing how this situation got out of hand on social media without people knowing what really happened on the pitch.”

Blom did not immediately respond to CNN’s request for comment.

Benchetrit’s Melbourne run ended Tuesday after being beaten in a straight set 6-2 6-0 6-3 by Japanese Yuichi Sugita in the first round.