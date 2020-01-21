Elliot Benchetrit asks a balloon girl to “peel her banana” during qualifying for the Australia Open; gets scolded by the referee

World number 229, Elliot Benchetrit asked a girl from the balloon to rip off the skin of a banana during the qualifying rounds of the Australian Open. The 21-year-old Frenchman was rightly criticized by chair umpire John Blom for asking him to do so.

Benchetrit was halfway through his match against Dmitry Popko on Saturday when the incident occurred. When the girl balloon offered him the fruit, he asked him to remove the skin and give it to him. The girl was stunned by this incident and turned to the referee, who instructed the player to peel it alone.

The player indicated that he was unable to peel off the banana due to the bandages on his fingers. On the referee’s instruction to peel the banana himself, he grabbed it and tried to peel it with his teeth.

A rather disgruntled Benchetrit tried unsuccessfully to take off the banana and finally had to keep it in his bag. After having a few words with the referee, he continued his match.

.