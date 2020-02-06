Singer Ellie Goulding dared and exposed her nipples in transparent lace lingerie online. The singer turned to Instagram to upload a series of snapshots behind the scenes of an event.

The creator of successes “Love me as you do” could be preparing to attend an exclusive party. Held in London, the party was packed with some of the biggest stars in the world, reports dailystar.co.uk.

Ellie Goulding shares a hot photo in a black lingerie while preparing the red carpet

From Charlize Theron to Irina Shayk, Margot Robbie and Victoria Beckham, Nicole Scherzinger and Liam Payne, they were all seen at the exclusive party.

In the photos taken in his hotel room, Goulding can be seen stripped of his black lingerie while he begins the process of preparing for the red carpet.

Made of pure black lace, the garment left almost nothing to the imagination. In fact, her nipples could be seen early when the camera captured the intimate moment.

Despite having a great night, he later turned to social networks to complain that he was suffering a hangover from hell.

When posting a clip of her in the gym, she wrote: “Death Hangover today. It worked anyway because I knew I would feel better later. “

