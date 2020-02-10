Elizabeth Warren stays up to date as her chances in New Hampshire diminish

Elizabeth Warren’s campaign is committed to a message – and she’s not going to change it now, even as her path to nomination continues to narrow.

Ahead of the Iowa rallies, the Massachusetts Senator began to profile himself as the only candidate in a troubled setting, with testimony to unite the Democratic Party with President Donald Trump before a general election campaign. But Warren ended a disappointing third game, though considered by many to be the best floor game in the state, and is now looking at another potential goal outside of the top two spots in New Hampshire.

But as she circles the state, Warren has included her “unity” position, along with the consistent claim that women are the party’s best bets in the race, in the anti-corruption message she has now defined over a 13-month campaign. Unlike her rivals, Warren has given the other candidates a fleeting blow as she and her team insist that their organization is there in the long run – and is confident of their prospects if the campaign moves to different countries.

Visit CNN’s election center for full coverage of the 2020 race

“We have a job in November: beat Donald Trump,” she said at her event in Lebanon on Sunday evening. “I’ve been thinking about it and thinking about unprofitable battles because I think they tell us a lot about ourselves, who we are and what kind of country we want to have. don’t go into the fight and fight it. “

She went on to explain how she wanted to become a teacher and how her mother, who reflected the conventional wisdom of a past generation, tried to meet her expectations.

“You have to remember, I grew up in an America that didn’t tell little girls that they could run for president. It said little girls,” Get married and find a nice man to look after you, “said Warren. “All the time I grew up I was talking about how I would become a teacher and my mother was talking about growing beyond that.”

She also remembered her triumph in another “unprofitable struggle” – her campaign against incumbent Republican Senator Scott Brown in Massachusetts.

“I started with 19 points and had never run for anything before. But every time I got knocked down, I got up again, ”said Warren. “And I was knocked down again and got up again. Even on election day, people said they were too close to call and are not sure if we would do it. I beat him by seven and a half points, there is still an unpredictable fight. “

New Hampshire and beyond

But when Warren gets up again at Democratic Elementary School in 2020, New Hampshire seems unlikely to help her.

In CNN’s latest state survey, conducted by the University of New Hampshire’s survey center, Warren is 10% – 19 percentage points less than chairman Senator Bernie Sanders (29%), and roughly even with the former vice president Joe Biden (11%), whose campaign in Nevada and South Carolina is in an existential crisis.

Warren’s fundraiser has also recently shown signs of easing. In the last quarter of 2019, Warren announced it would raise $ 21.2 million in the last quarter of 2019, which was about $ 3 million lower than the previous quarter when it was in the middle of a summer surge. And last week it took five days for their campaign to collect $ 2 million per supporter email. By comparison, Senator Amy Klobuchar raised $ 3 million within two days of a promised debate. Sanders and former Mayor of South Bend, Indiana, Pete Buttigieg, reported massive transports that could allow them to compete deep in the primary calendar.

As she tries to revive the momentum she enjoyed during a busy summer and which brought her to the top hopefuls category last fall, Warren in New Hampshire has a busy schedule with more events than in the days before Iowa. caucus. when she was jailed in Washington for Trump’s impeachment process, with a late flood of unplanned stops and town halls.

She also received late joint support from the grassroots veterans organization Common Defense on Monday, which also supports Sanders.

“Elizabeth Warren grew up in the same kind of working class family as many veterans,” US Air Force veteran Kathryn Smith, a Common Defense organizer, told CNN. “We also trust that Elizabeth, as commander-in-chief, will end the Eternal Wars in a responsible and appropriate manner. As veterans, our children shouldn’t have to wage the wars we’ve waged.”

Despite the headwind in her campaign, Warren has retained the support of many progressive groups. Others, like the judicial democrats, have so far refused to issue an endorsement, a silent confirmation that their high profile remains intact in progressive circles.

When asked if she would change her strategy to Iowa, Warren said after reports that she had canceled ad purchases in Nevada and South Carolina, that the reasoning was more profane.

“It’s about the fact that we fund our campaign entirely from the grass roots, and I always want to be careful about how we spend our money,” she told reporters last week.

Campaign downplayed early booth comes out

The campaign could sag, but was not surprised. In a memo sent to the press shortly before the gatherings, Warren’s campaign manager Roger Lau referred to their nationwide organization and promised to leave troops in states like Iowa that they think could come into play this fall.

He also warned supporters 10 days after the first round of voting that these investments could not pay off in early state competitions.

“We expect this to be a long nomination struggle and have designed our campaign to last and remain resilient well beyond Super Tuesday (March) regardless of what breathless media reports are heard at the start of the poll” , wrote Lau.

But the story about Warren, on the eve of New Hampshire’s first folk festival, was less “breathless” than subdued. The moderate candidates have absorbed most of the oxygen, with Biden attacking Buttigieg, who has shifted his focus to the former vice president, while Klobuchar has targeted both. Warren waved her criticism of Buttigieg’s dealings with racial relations in South Bend during Friday night’s debate, but her strong demeanor did not change the polls. Instead, Sanders seem to be the most advanced actors who are most likely to benefit from the moderate infighting.

Warren’s loudest supporter, the Progressive Change Campaign Committee, also takes care to manage expectations – and points to the competitions that follow New Hampshire.

“Actually, I tend to see South Carolina and Nevada,” said PCCC co-founder Adam Green on Sunday evening. “While other candidates are beating each other and Biden collapses off South Carolina, Warren will be in the best position to get support for the next few states.”

Warren has woven clear and robust guidelines for the African American community and women with skin color into their tapestry of “plans”. As the contests turn away from the mostly white cities of Iowa and New Hampshire, their supporters hope that these efforts will sweep away an electorate that has not yet merged into a candidate.

While it is currently unclear where Warren is in South Carolina and Nevada – most of the polls focused on Iowa and New Hampshire – their campaign has invested in the last two early competitions. It has 10 offices in South Carolina and eight in Nevada, as well as a major base game in both states. Warren already started a radio interview with KCEP on Monday morning to do local press in Nevada.

“We expect more moments like last year’s She The People Forum (in Houston in April), where Warren was the only candidate to get a standing ovation from women with lots of color in the crowd,” said Green. “As long as we are strong enough to be from New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina are good opportunities for Warren.”