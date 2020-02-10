Elizabeth Warren calls Mike Pence a “dog” in campaign gathering

Elizabeth Warren joked that Mike Pence was Donald Trump’s dog when she focused on the next Democratic primary in New Hampshire.

The presidential hopeful in 2020, which finished third in the Iowa caucuses last week, made the quip during a meeting at a high school in the city of Lebanon.

She was asked by a supporter if she had asked herself “who will be my Mike Pence, who will look at me with admiring eyes”.

The audience burst out laughing and cheered when the Massachusetts senator replied, “I already have a dog.”

Mrs. Warren then followed it up with: “You have to watch out for these spirited women!”

She further explained that her vice president would be “someone who will fight with me … will get out and make this possible”.

1/10

A man holds up a sign criticizing billionaires in the Michael Bloomberg presidential race in Compton, Califronia. The former mayor of New York skipped the first caucus in Iowa and instead campaigned on February 3 in California

Reuters

2/10

Elizabeth Warren is presented with a balloon image of herself at a campaign event in Nashua, New Hampshire on February 5

Reuters

3/10

Joe Biden takes a selfie with a supporter and his child outside of a campaign event in Somersworth, New Hampshire on February 5

Reuters

4/10

A Trump supporter rides on January 14 at a rally for Amy Klobuchar in Des Moines, Iowa

AP

5/10

Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders argue after a confrontation in a TV debate in which Sanders claimed that Warren did not tell the truth about a conversation in which she claimed that a woman could not win the presidency on January 14

AP

6/10

Supporter Pat Provencher listens to Pete Buttigieg in Laconia, New Hampshire on February 4

Getty

7/10

Elizabeth Warren rushes off after a conversation with reporters during a campaign event in Nashau, New Hampshire

Getty

8/10

Supporters of Amy Klobuchar gather for a demonstration. Behind them, dozens of Pete Buttigieg characters are planted in the snowy soil

AP

9/10

Pete Buttigieg speaks at a campaign event in Concord, New Hampshire awaiting the results of the caucus in Iowa

Reuters

10/10

Candidates participate in the CNN debate before the Iowa caucus on January 14. From left to right: billionaire philanthropist Tom Steyer, senator Elizabeth Warren, former vice president Joe Biden, senator Bernie Sanders, mayor of South Bend, Indiana, Pete Buttigieg and senator Amy Klobuchar, Minnesota

AFP / Getty

Ms. Warren, referring to the Republican leader of the US Senate, added, “It’s so easy to get discouraged and say that Mitch McConnell is just ruining everything – there’s a lot of truth in that – but it’s not everything.

“We can still do a lot.”

Ms. Warren hopes to gain ground against fellow frontrunners Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg, who survey in New Hampshire with 26.6 percent and 21.3 percent respectively, according to average poll data from Real Clear Politics. She is predicted to be third again, just before former vice president Joe Biden.

On Sunday, Mrs. Warren traveled to the remote northern region of the state where Sanders’ support is the strongest. Another three stops are scheduled for Monday, the last full day of the campaign.

“There are many people who talk about which races cannot be won or what kind of people cannot win,” she told supporters. “The way I see it, they’ll keep saying that until we fight, we keep going and we win.”

Additional reporting by Associated Press

