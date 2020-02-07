Elizabeth Warren apologizes for the Women of Color Leave campaign

Image: Getty

Presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren apologized for the negative experience of six colored women, who left the Senator Nevada campaign staff and called it a “toxic” work environment full of tokenism.

“I believe these women fully and unreservedly, and I apologize for having had a bad experience with this campaign,” Warren told a reporter Thursday night after an event in Derry, New Hampshire. “I am trying to build a campaign and an organization that is diverse and hospitable, that celebrates people, encourages people to bring their whole self to work every day.”

She continued: “I also understand the long legacy of racism in this country and what it means and how it creates power dynamics and inequalities that are toxic and dangerous. And that’s why it’s so important that we are constantly vigilant and determined to do better. I take personal responsibility for this and work with my team to address these issues. “

When asked how she would specifically address concerns, Warren said, “I want to create enough space in our offices to ensure that we hear from everyone and to determine where there might be problems.”

This news comes two weeks before Nevada organizes its Democratic caucuses on February 22.

A Politico report revealed on Thursday afternoon that six executives, all women of color, have been leaving Warren’s Nevada campaign since November. Three said they were marginalized by the campaign and believed that their problems would only get worse if they focused on higher people and human resources. Megan Lewis, a field organizer who left after a seven-month period in December, said that despite filing an HR complaint about the unpleasant atmosphere of the Nevada campaign, she felt she was being pressured to “make herself smaller” and ” fit into the office culture. “

Lewis was not alone in her discomfort. From Politico, emphasis from us:

Another recently departed employee, also a field organizer, granted anonymity because she was afraid of retribution, and repeated that sentiment. “I felt a problem – like I was there to literally bring color into the space, but not the knowledge and voice that goes with it, “She said in an interview.

She added: ‘We were all routinely silenced and did not get a meaningful opportunity for the campaign. Complaints, comments, advice and grievances were answered with a severe headache and progressive buzzwords, but not much else.“A third former field organizer who also received anonymity, said those descriptions corresponded to her own experience.

In addition, the former staff members noted that the campaign failed to hire more Spanish-speaking organizers, despite their requests for more – a critical oversight that contributed to their invisibility.

The other three women did not respond to Politico’s request to comment, though one of them stated that she refused to avoid possible repercussions in a field that is already difficult for colored women.

Despite Warren’s strong response to the staff’s grievances, it is disturbing that it can be read as offering the same series of progressive buzzwords that the former staff complained about. This does not mean that Warren was not sincere; Warren’s apology pleased Lewis, who told Alexico’s Alex Thompson that she loves Warren and is “more excited than ever to caucus for her.” But one of the disadvantages of the spread, popularization, and predictable commoditization of social justice is that the language can become toothless and hard to trust. It’s how you let powerful people – in campaigns, with non-profit organizations and other so-called left-leaning organizations – equip the vocabulary of liberation and say what they think the marginalized want to hear without having the politicians to support their words.

This seems to have been the case in Nevada, where these left-of-center white campaign staff evoke a disturbingly common archetype: the person who thinks the existence of systemic racism and tweets “listen to black women” every now and then relieves them of complicity in a racist system that is harmful to their non-white colleagues.

Presidential campaigns are shit shows, but it would suit Nevada campaigners to make sure that if they become a kind of shit show, they are not racist. The number of residents of Warren entering Nevada is already quite low and there are reports that the campaign has already brought in more than $ 100,000 worth of advertisements from the state and is likely to target its resources elsewhere. But while the specifics of Nevada may be a side issue in the coming weeks, this serves as a warning to other democratic campaigns and left-wing institutions in general: if you place women with color in your ranks, don’t just use them as decoration . Listen to them and their insight, or do not accept them at all.

.