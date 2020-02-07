Elizabeth Warren apologizes for 6 women of color who left the office in Nevada

Elizabeth said she wants to create enough space in our offices to ensure that she hears from everyone and to determine where to worry.

Last updated: February 7, 2020, 11:21 AM IST

Derry: Elizabeth Warren apologizes for six colored women who left her presidential campaign office in Nevada before the state caucuses because they felt marginalized and their concerns were not addressed by regulators.

“I believe these women fully and unreservedly. And I apologize for having had a bad experience with this campaign,” the Massachusetts senator told reporters after an event in Derry, New Hampshire on Thursday night.

“I tried to build a campaign and an organization that is diverse and hospitable, that celebrates people, encourages people to bring their whole self to work,” she said.

Politico reported that six women have left Warren’s campaign office since November. Nevada holds its Democratic caucuses on February 22.

Campaigned in New Hampshire for the primary state of February 11, Warren said she understands “the long legacy of racism in this country and what it means, how it creates power dynamics and inequalities that are toxic and dangerous and that’s why we are constantly vigilant must and determined to do better.

“I take personal responsibility for this and work with my team to address these concerns,” she added.

When asked what she could do specifically to address them, she said, “I want to create enough space in our offices to ensure that we hear from everyone and to determine where there are problems.”

