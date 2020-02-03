Elizabeth Olsen’s ‘WandaVision’ debuts first synopsis

The new summary for Elizabeth Olsen’s WandaVision teases what to expect from the reality warping series when it arrives this year.

While fans are still in shock about seeing Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch in a comically accurate look in the short Marvel Studios teaser unveiled at the Super Bowl, the new synopsis for WandaVision teases the bizarre world in which the show takes place. The first images of Elizabeth Olsen’s WandaVision teased Vision and Scarlet Witch after the Android of Paul Bettany was murdered by Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War.

The new synopsis for WandaVision notes that the Marvel Cinematic Universe will be influenced by old sitcoms like Vision and Scarlet Witch slowly realizing that their new reality is too good to be true. It also confirms that the couple will have a suburban life, indicating that we will see their family grow in the series. View the synopsis for Elizabeth Olsen’s WandaVision below.

‘WandaVision’ from Marvel Studios combines the style of classic sitcoms with the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) – two super-powerful creatures who lead their ideal suburban life – begin to suspect that everything is not what it seems . The new series is directed by Matt Shakman; Jac Schaeffer is the lead writer. Debuting at Disney + this year.

What would you like to see from WandaVision by Elizabeth Olsen? What did you think of her comical, accurate look in the teaser? Sound out in the comments below!

WandaVision revolves around Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch after the events of Avengers: Endgame and is supposed to follow the character after she has created an idyllic world in which the vision of Paul Bettany is still alive. Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige also confirmed that WandaVision will lead directly to Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, whereupon Elizabeth Olsen will once again fulfill her role as Scarlet Witch. The first half of the series will follow signals from several sitcoms over the decades, while the second half is said to be a Marvel blockbuster.

WandaVision plays Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff / Scarlet Witch, Paul Bettany as The Vision, Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau, Kat Dennings as Darcy Lewis, Randall Park as Agent Jimmy Woo and Kathryn Hahn as a curious neighbor.

WandaVision is scheduled for the premiere at Disney Plus in the spring of 2021. Keep up to date with the latest news about Elizabeth Olsen and the upcoming Marvel Studios series.

New “Titans” photos show Aqualad and the original team

DC Universe has released eight brand new images from the upcoming fourth episode of the second season of Titans entitled “Aqualad”.

“Aqualad” investigates the dynamics between Dick Grayson / Robin (Brenton Thwaites), Donna Troy / Wonder Girl (Conor Leslie), Hank Hall / Hawk (Alan Ritchson), Dawn Granger / Dove (Minka Kelly) and Garth / Aqualad (Drew Van Acker) and how four years before their close family dynamics developed to make their personal feelings flourish more and more in their work by the arrival of a new villain.

These new images give fans a new look at Drew Van Acker as Aqualad, as well as a few new looks from the original team that are united together for action. In particular, we get our best look at how the Aqualad suit translates on-screen into a live action form.

You can view the rest of the gallery for “Aqualad” by clicking on “Next”.

Here is the official summary for season two:

In season 2, after the aftermath of their meeting with Trigon, Dick reforms the titans. Under his supervision, Rachel, Gar and Jason Todd train together in their new home in Titans Tower to sharpen their heroic skills and work together as a team. They are accompanied by Hank Hall and Dawn Granger aka Hawk and Dove and Donna Troy aka Wonder Girl. While these original Titans are trying to switch to a regular life, old enemies must come together to take care of unfinished business. And while this family of old and new Titans – including Conner Kent and Rose Wilson – learn to co-exist, the advent of Deathstroke reveals the sins of the old Titans who threaten to tear this new Titans family apart again.

The series plays Brenton Thwaites as Robin / Nightwing, Anna Diop as Starfire, Teagan Croft as Raven and Ryan Potter as Beast Boy. Newcomers to his second-year outing are Joshua Orpin and Esai Morales who play Superboy and Deathstroke respectively, while Chella Man and Chelsea Zhang also joined the cast as Deathstroke’s children Jericho and Ravager. Natalie Gumede has signed up to play Mercy Graves and Game of Thrones star Iain Glen is on board as Bruce Wayne.

Titans season two is now broadcast on DC Universe.

Source: DC Universe

Eammon Jacobs

English writer with a preference for everything to do with film, TV and comics.