Elizabeth Banks wears Oscars after-party dress again in statement about sustainability

Elizabeth Banks chose to wear the same red Badgley Mischka dress that she first wore to the Vanity Fair Oscars party in 2004 to the annual 2020 party in a sustainability statement.
On Sunday, the actress revealed that, instead of buying a new dress, she would wear it again to “create global awareness about the importance of fashion and consumerism sustainability in relation to climate change, production and consumption, ocean pollution, labor & women ‘.
“It’s beautiful and it fits … so why wouldn’t you wear it anymore?” , re-invented with @wendiandnicole.
Banks also revealed that she collaborated with Red Carpet Advocacy (RAD), a group that helps actors use their platforms to raise awareness of important goals, and the New York Standard Institute, which works to make fashion more sustainable.
“Happy to work with @radvocacy again to support @ nsifashion2030, with which brands can reduce their CO2 consumption and achieve measurable sustainability goals,” she wrote.
In 2004 the dress was decorated with a jeweled back, while the updated version has only a simple style with spaghetti straps.
The actress completed this year’s after-party look with a diamond statement necklace.
On Instagram, the Banks followers praised the environmentally-friendly choice.
1/80 Cynthia Erivo
Cynthia Erivo blew a kiss while posing in her futuristic white and silver Versace dress.
REUTERS
2/80 Florence Pugh
The Little women star cracked a smile on the red carpet in a green-blue Louis Vuitton dress and a silver hanging necklace.
Getty Images
3/80 Margot Robbie
The Bomb The actor added a burst of color to her look with a bright red lip, and wore a black, strapless Chanel dress with a purple jewel embossed on the front.
REUTERS
4/80 Kristen Wiig and Gal Gadot
The Wonder Woman 1984 co-stars laughed as they posed together on the red carpet, Wiig in red and Gadot in black lace.
AFP via Getty Images
5/80 Laura Dern
Laura Dern attended the Academy Awards with her mother in a pink and black Armani dress.
REUTERS
6/80 Spike Lee
Spike Lee paid tribute to the late Kobe Bryant with his Oscars outfit, dressed in a purple blazer adorned with Bryant’s basketball jersey number, 24.
Getty Images
7/80 Saoirse Ronan
The Little women star smiled as she adjusted her Gucci dress to the red carpet.
AFP via Getty Images
8/80 Natalie Portman
Natalie Portman wore a Dior dress for the Oscars embroidered with the names of female directors who were pushed into the nominations.
REUTERS
9/80 Florence Pugh
Pugh smiled as she and her mother walked the red carpet.
AFP via Getty Images
10/80 Cynthia Erivo
The Harriet actor hit a powerful pose on the red carpet in a white and silver-cut Versace dress.
Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP
11/80 Charlize Theron
Theron attended the Academy Awards in an elegant black Dior dress, designed with a thigh-high slit.
Getty Images
12/80 Gal Gadot
The Wonder Woman star on a glamorous display in an ethereal Givenchy dress, with a black lace, top with high neck and layered skirt in bubblegum pink lace.
Richard Shotwell / Invision / AP
13/80 Brie Larson
Captain Marvel himself looked every inch like a superhero in a blushing pink Celine design with sequins, complete with a cape.
Getty Images
14/80 Kathy Bates and Rebel Wilson
Kathy Bates wore a black and navy costume for the Oscars, posing next to the gold-clad Rebel Wilson on the red carpet.
AFP via Getty Images
15/80 Tom Hanks
The A nice day in the neighborhood actor looked sharp in a black tuxedo.
REUTERS
16/80 Margaret Qualley
The Once upon a time in Hollywood actor chose to wear a stylish, black Chanel design on the red carpet.
REUTERS
17/80 Rooney Mara and Joaquin Phoenix
Rooney Mara and Joaquin Phoenix smiled at the cameras, Mara in a black lace Alexander McQueen ensemble and Phoenix in his environmentally conscious Stella McCartney suit.
REUTERS
18/80 Kristen Wiig and Gal Gadot
Wiig matched the red carpet in a bright, scarlet design, while Gadot chose to wear a contrasting two-tone dress for the Academy Awards.
REUTERS
19/80 Antonio Banderas
The nominated Oscar looked boisterous in a black tuxedo.
AFP via Getty Images
20/80 Sandy Powell and Christopher Peterson
Costume designer Sandy Powell wore a suit signed by various high-profile Hollywood characters, which she plans to auction for charity. Powell attended the Oscars with fellow costume designer Christopher Peterson.
REUTERS
21/80 Adam Driver and Joanne Tucker
Adam Driver, dressed in a black tuxedo, attended the Oscars with his wife, actor Joanne Tucker, who wore a white and black floral Oscar de la Renta dress designed with practical pockets.
REUTERS
22/80 Lucy Boynton and Rami Malek
Bohemian Rhapsody co-stars and couple Lucy Boynton and Rami Malek effortlessly looked stylish on the red carpet, Malek in a completely black Yves Saint Laurent ensemble and Boynton in a white and black Chanel dress with checkered sleeves.
Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP
23/80 Sunrise Coigney and Mark Ruffalo
Actor Sunrise Coigney wore a fuchsia, ruffled dress for the Oscars, while her husband, Avengers: Endgame star Mark Ruffalo looked soft in a black tuxedo.
EPA
24/80 Rita Wilson
Actor and producer Rita Wilson seemed to emulate the Oscars statue with her glittering, golden Tom Ford number.
Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP
25/80 Colin Jost and Scarlett Johansson
Saturday Night Live star Colin Jost smartly dressed in a black suit, while Scarlett Johansson looked radiant in a metal, strapless Oscar de la Renta dress.
Getty Images
26/80 Timothy Chalamet
Timothee Chalamet seemed to dress exceptionally casual for the Academy Awards, in a navy blue training suit from Stella McCartney.
Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP
27/80 Mahershala Ali and Amatus Sami-Karim
Oscar winner Mahershala Ali chose an all-black Zegna ensemble for the award ceremony, while his wife, Amatus Sami-Karim, wore a lilac dress and a white headgear.
REUTERS
28/80 Lucy Boynton
Lucy Boynton elegantly dressed for the red carpet in a white and black Chanel dress with checkered, exaggerated sleeves.
REUTERS
29/80 Lea Seydoux
The No times to die actor radiated old-fashioned Hollywood glamor in a white halterneck dress by Louis Vuitton, designed with a black hem on the skirt.
REUTERS
30/80 Leonardo DiCaprio
The Once upon a time in Hollywood star looked sophisticated in a smart black tuxedo from Armani.
Getty Images
31/80 Scarlett Johansson
The Wedding story actor glittered on the red carpet in a metal deplet Oscar de la Renta dress.
Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP
32/80 Kristen Wiig
Wiig wore a striking scarlet Valentino outfit during the Academy Awards, designed with side ruffles and a train.
REUTERS
33/80 Rooney Mara
Rooney Mara opted for a distinctive gothic look during the award ceremony, in a black lace, carved Alexander McQueen design.
Getty Images
34/80 Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson
The couple made a stylish pair in Tom Ford on the red carpet, Hanks in a black tuxedo and Wilson in a rose gold dress with tassels.
Getty Images
35/80 Margot Robbie
The nominee for the Academy Award was styled in a black, chiffon Chanel dress with a purple jewel on the front.
Getty Images
36/80 Renee Zellweger
The nominated Oscar went for a simple, yet impactful look, with a white-sequined Armani design with one shoulder.
Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP
37/80 Brad Pitt
The Once upon a time in Hollywood once looked stylish in a black Brioni tuxedo.
Richard Shotwell / Invision / AP
38/80 Florence Pugh
The nominated Oscar sparkled in a green-blue Louis Vuitton number on the red carpet, designed with a layered skirt.
Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP
39/80 Saoirse Ronan
The Little women star stood on the red carpet in a multi-colored Gucci design, with a black V-neck torso, a lilac skirt and a cream-colored, corrugated diaphragm.
Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP
40/80 Natalie Portman
Natalie Portman looked radiant in a black and gold Dior ensemble, with a cape and gold decorations.
Getty Images
41/80 Keanu Reeves and his mother Patricia Taylor
Keanu Reeves attended the Oscars with his mother, costume designer Patricia Taylor. The pair contrasted each other on the red carpet, Taylor in a white suit and Reeves in black.
Getty Images
42/80 Joaquin Phoenix
In January, Joaquin Phoenix promised to wear the same tailor-made Stella McCartney suit for each award ceremony in an effort to reduce waste.
Getty Images
43/80 Salma Hayek
Salma Hayek looked angelic in a white Gucci dress with one shoulder, decorated with a silver headpiece and matching bracelets.
Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP
44/80 Maya Rudolph
Maya Rudolph stole gold in a sequined orange Valentino dress, accessorising with gold, strappy heels and wore her hair in a chic bob.
AFP via Getty Images
45/80 Sandra Oh
The Killing Eve star looked breathtaking in a gold-colored Elie Saab design with sequins, topped with a wavy hem and shoulder details.
AFP via Getty Images
46/80 Taika Waititi
The Jojo Rabbit director knows how to edit a red carpet, as shown during his many red carpet performances. At this year’s Oscars, he opted for a somewhat modest black tuxedo, a departure from his usual colorful style.
AFP via Getty Images
47/80 Penelope Cruz
The Chanel ensemble of Penelope Cruz contained various striking elements, including a white rose, a pearl belt, a skirt with a pocket and a halter neck.
AFP via Getty Images
48/80 Rebel Wilson
The Pitch Perfect actor blinded in a golden, sequined floor-length Jason Wu design.
Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP
49/80 Janelle Monae
The singer had a Cinderella moment on the red carpet and wore an extravagant, unique, silver Ralph Lauren ball dress, designed with a matching cap.
Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP
50/80 Olivia Colman
Olivia Colman, who won the best actress Oscar last year for her performance in The favorite, attended the Academy Awards this year in a navy, cut-out, velvet Stella McCartney dress complete with a train.
AFP via Getty Images
51/80 James Corden and Julia Carey
Corden attended the award ceremony in a black tuxedo, while his wife, Julia Carey, put on a silver, decorated dress with a royal blue belt.
Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP
52/80 Noah Baumbach and Greta Gerwig
Little women director Gerwig wore a strapless khaki Dior dress on the red carpet while her partner, Wedding story Director Baumbach, was dressed in a black suit.
AFP via Getty Images
53/80 Oscar Isaac and Elvira Lind
The Star Wars for the occasion an actor put on a black suit, while his wife, director and producer Elvira Lind brightened the red carpet in a sun-yellow, layered dress.
AFP via Getty Images
54/80 Kelly Marie Tran
The Star Wars favorite chose a black strapless dress from Schiaparelli, designed with blue flowers on top.
Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP
55/80 Julia Louis-Dreyfus
The Veep star contrasted with the red carpet in a navy-adapted Vera Wang dress, accessorising with a striking diamond necklace.
Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP
56/80 Gerard Butler
The actor posed on the red carpet and wore a slender navy suit.
AP
57/80 Billie Eilish
The singer is amazed on the red carpet in a white Chanel ensemble, complete with lace gloves.
Richard Shotwell / Invision / AP
58/80 Laura Dern
The nominated Oscar chose a light pink Armani number with black details on the top, accessorising with modest jewels.
AFP via Getty Images
59/80 Mindy Kaling
The Late at night star attended the Academy Awards in a bright marigold with one shoulder of Dolce and Gabbana with pleated detail.
AFP via Getty Images
60/80 America Ferrera
The Ugly Betty actor looked royal in a scarlet, floor-length Alberta Ferretti dress, accessorising with a golden headband.
Richard Shotwell / Invision / AP
61/80 Gam Wichayanee
The Thai singer looked every inch on a red carpet on the red carpet and wore a beautiful off-shoulder, ombre, chiffon-couture dress.
REUTERS
62/80 Anthony Ramos and Jasmine Cephas Jones
The actors, who both played the lead in the original Broadway production of Hamilton, made for a stylish pair on the red carpet, Ramos in a white and black ensemble and studded shoes, and Jones in a black canure dress with Yousina sleeves.
REUTERS
63/80 Cap Feldstein
The Smart book star brought a touch of old-fashioned glamor in a white and black floral Miu Miu dress, her hair styled in classic waves.
Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP
64/80 Billy Porter
Billy Porter arrived on the red carpet in a combination of skirt and top from Giles Deacon, accessorising with custom Jimmy Choo shoes.
Getty Images
65/80 Tonya Lewis Lee and Spike Lee
Tonya Lewis Lee attended the Oscars in a white dress alongside filmmaker Spike Lee, who opted for a purple suit with yellow details.
Getty Images
66/80 Kaitlyn Dever
The Smart book actor radiated glamor in a red, decorated, strapless Louis Vuitton dress.
Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP
67/80 Vanessa Nadal and Lin-Manuel Miranda
Hamilton maker Lin-Manuel Miranda looked chic in a black tuxedo, while his wife, lawyer Vanessa Nadal, contrasted in a white, decorated dress.
Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP
68/80 Caitriona Balfe
The Irish actor made a bold entrance to the red carpet and wore a black Valentino fishtail dress designed with a sheer pink top and bow.
AFP via Getty Images
69/80 Sigourney Weaver
Sigourney Weaver attended the Oscars in a green Dior dress with long sleeves and a matching clutch.
Getty Images
70/80 Chrissy Metz
Chrissy Metz attended the Oscars in a pillar-red Christian Siriano dress.
Getty Images
71/80 Regina King
Regina King chose a light pink structured Versace dress for the Oscars.
AFP via Getty Images
72/80 Julia Butters
Julia Butters also opted for a pink outfit, arrived on the red carpet in a Christian Siriano dress with long sleeves and matching pink bag.
Getty Images
73/80 Idina Menzel
Idina Menzel went with a pink theme and arrived on the red carpet in a strapless fuchsia J. Mendel dress.
Getty Images
74/80 Ryan Piers Williams and America Ferrera
America Ferrera chose a red Alberta Ferretti dress for the red carpet and accessorized with a headband. Ryan Piers opted for a simple black tuxedo.
Getty Images
75/80 Zazie Beetz
Zazie Beetz chose a strapless black Thome Brown dress for the Oscars.
EPA
76/80 Kerri Higuchi and John Cho
Kerri Higuchi chose a black and silver Monique Huillier dress for the red carpet, while John Cho opted for a burnt orange Zegna suit.
Getty Images
77/80 Robin Roberts
Robin Roberts arrived on the red carpet in a sparkling green Badgley Mischka dress with one shoulder.
EPA
78/80 George MacKay
George MacKay opted for a simple tuxedo for the 92nd annual Oscars.
EPA
79/80 Norwegian singer-songwriter Aurora
Aurora arrived at the Oscars in a light green ensemble of costume designer Viktoria Aksnes with red accents.
AFP via Getty Images
80/80 Kelly Ripa
Kelly Ripa arrived on the red carpet in a Christian one-shoulder Siriano dress.
Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP
“YESS !!! Thank you for using your platform and influence to share this message … “one person wrote.
Another said: “I tried to double-tap this twice. What a legend and a hero and an icon. I could no longer admire you! “
.