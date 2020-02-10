Elizabeth Banks wears Oscars after-party dress again in statement about sustainability

Elizabeth Banks chose to wear the same red Badgley Mischka dress that she first wore to the Vanity Fair Oscars party in 2004 to the annual 2020 party in a sustainability statement.

On Sunday, the actress revealed that, instead of buying a new dress, she would wear it again to “create global awareness about the importance of fashion and consumerism sustainability in relation to climate change, production and consumption, ocean pollution, labor & women ‘.

“It’s beautiful and it fits … so why wouldn’t you wear it anymore?” , re-invented with @wendiandnicole.

Download the new Independent Premium app

Share the whole story, not just the headlines

Download now

Banks also revealed that she collaborated with Red Carpet Advocacy (RAD), a group that helps actors use their platforms to raise awareness of important goals, and the New York Standard Institute, which works to make fashion more sustainable.

“Happy to work with @radvocacy again to support @ nsifashion2030, with which brands can reduce their CO2 consumption and achieve measurable sustainability goals,” she wrote.

In 2004 the dress was decorated with a jeweled back, while the updated version has only a simple style with spaghetti straps.

The actress completed this year’s after-party look with a diamond statement necklace.

On Instagram, the Banks followers praised the environmentally-friendly choice.

“YESS !!! Thank you for using your platform and influence to share this message … “one person wrote.

Another said: “I tried to double-tap this twice. What a legend and a hero and an icon. I could no longer admire you! “

