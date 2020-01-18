Elite marathoners ready for the biggest challenge

Will it be him or her? It’s a draw – we may end up with a man or woman from the elite group reaching the finish line in the 17th edition of the Tata Mumbai Marathon on Sunday.

While defending champion Cosmas Lagat of Kenya returns after a long layover of a year, his last outing was the 2019 event due to an injury, his archietal rival Ayele Abshero of Ethiopia who clocked 2 : 04.23, could provide the welfare factor.

On the other hand, in the women’s section, defending champion Worknesh Alemu of Ethiopia has an advantage because she faces Amane Beriso, who has the best time, 2: 20.48, but who will participate in this elite race after more 15 months, which should be a psychological advantage for Alemu.

Speaking of the country’s richest marathon run, the athletes seemed confident in their own way, but the body language of Lagat, who clocked 2: 08.14 last year, said he would have a hard time defending his title. However, he said he felt confident and that the 12-month long break allowed him to get back into shape after his calf injury.

“I know the course and a small change here and there will not make much difference,” said Cosmas.

Abshero is also optimistic, who seems at least better on paper with his timing.

“He is the reigning champion, but I will do my best and it all depends on the day of the race,” he said.

In the female elite section, the Ethiopian Worknesh Alemu and Amane Beriso are the two best candidates. While reigning champion Worknesh Alemu has a good time to prepare for this race, and she takes her own time to answer all questions with an interpreter next to her. And it is obvious that it leaves gaps in the answers, as it did when finishing the last edition of the race, kicking off the peloton with more than 15 km to go.

“Yes, I want to do it two in a row and I’ve been working for a while. And I am positive about the result, ”said Worknesh Alemu in a media interview on Friday.

She (Amane) is a challenge that I will have to face and she is also good, it will all depend on the day of the race, “said the champion.

On the other hand, Amane said she would give all of her opponents a run for their money. “I’ve been coming back for a while, but I’m ready,” she said. With the weather forecast for the day of the marathon, expect the old records to fall apart.

