Elikem Kumordzie suggests that after colliding with Kofi Adjorlolo, he may no longer act

Well-known Ghanaian actor and fashion designer Elikem Kumordzie spoke about his recent clash with seasoned actor Kofi Adjorlolo.

The two renowned actors recently clashed live in a radio post and Elikem made some comments that actors and actresses need part-time jobs to avoid going bankrupt and blaming producers.

His statement comes after Kofi Adjorlolo previously complained that most producers owe actors and actresses across the country.

Well, shortly after the collision, Elikem went to his social media area to write a post that many people have different meanings.

As he wrote, this suggests that he stops playing so he can focus on his fashion design.

At his post, he posted a photo of himself holding a sewing machine with the caption in his hand.

“Hold on to what you love. Let go of the chaff. “

Read what he wrote;

Source: www.ghgossip.com