Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sport

New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning will hold a press conference on Friday to officially announce his retirement after 16 seasons.

When it was reported that the two-time Super Bowl champion had given up his career, he was hampered by a plethora of awards.

This includes Manning’s older brother Peyton Manning. But not as you might think.

“I am happy for Eli because I know he is at peace and he has put a lot of time and thought into this decision,” Manning said on the Broncos official website. “But I’m sad because I won’t see him play anymore. And after my father and Dan Marino, Eli was really my favorite player, so I have to find a new one.

We can understand Manning’s father, Archie, who is on his list. The shot of Dan Marino before Eli has to be a kick in the stomach. Sibling rivalry at its finest.

Seriously, that was a nice tribute from Peyton to his younger brother. As for the future Hall of Famer, he has to find a new favorite quarterback. The Manning era is over in the NFL.

In and of itself, this is sad news for those who have played an elite-level quarterback in the last quarter of a century, starting with Peyton in 1998.