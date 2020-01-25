Yekaterinburg residents were stunned to see a couple of elephants roaming the snowy streets of Russia’s third largest city after escaping from a circus.

Photo: AP

It is said that Russia is the place where bears roam the streets, but for a short time it was a free game for elephants. Yekaterinburg residents were stunned to see a couple of elephants roaming the snowy streets of Russia’s third largest city after escaping from a circus.

Without being receptive to attempts to bring her back, one of the female elephants crossed a busy street and headed to a residential building to roll and frolic in the snow on Thursday. A man who tried to stop her by clutching her trunk was pushed across the street, her feet slipping on the ice.

The local circus said that the two elephants, Karla and Ranni, belonged to an Italian company that organized a show in Yekaterinburg during the New Year holidays.

When his company tried to load the animals into a truck to go to the next destination, they resisted and drove away. The circus said Ranni was wandering near the loading point, but the more adventurous Karla decided to take a city tour.

The manipulators finally put a rope around one of the elephant’s front legs, but it took a dozen people to pull it back. She obeyed reluctantly after playing in the snow.

“The elephants wanted to get new experiences before a long trip, and they got them,” said the circus.

