Electric Zoo is on the international stage with a significant new festival brand partnership

The first year of Electric zoo in New York City was in the middle of the EDM boom in the USA in 2009. Today it is one of the most popular festivals in the country with a long history of outstanding casts and wild stage sets.

With the beginning of the new decade, the Electric Zoo is moving forward – or at least its sponsor. Based in New York Event made and based in the Netherlands ID & T have announced a strategic partnership that will bring the two highly successful music sponsors together to jointly produce and expand some of the world’s most popular electronic music events, including EZoo.

ID & T was responsible for the creation (or co-founding) of Mysteryland, Awakenings, Amsterdam Open Air, Defqon.1 Weekend Festival and Sensation. Made Event is best known for the Electric Zoo, the city’s oldest and largest electronic music festival.

Under the new contract, Made Event will work with ID & T’s European leadership team to continue to produce the flagship Electric Zoo festival and expand Made’s club and concert business in the New York region. ID&T will also work to expand the Electric Zoo brand internationally.

Ritty van Straalen, CEO of the ID&T Group, said: “Made Event and ID&T share the same vision. We both believe in high quality experiences and want to bring the best music to the market. The Made Event team, with Adam (Richman) and Kevin (Mitchell) as inspiring leaders, has shown that they know how to create and produce successful events and leading festivals in a very competitive market. We look forward to being in New York again and working with them on new ideas. “

Adam Richman, SVP of Made Event, added: “We are honored to be working with ID&T, the world’s best known dance music organizer. When we work with them, we can bring our flagship Electric Zoo to cities around the world. We can’t wait to share New York’s # 1 festival with the rest of the world. “

Kevin Mitchell, Senior Director of Talent, said: “Made Event will continue to expand our concert, club and theater business in the New York region and ID & T’s extensive brand portfolio will only help strengthen this endeavor. “

The Electric Zoo will be closed from September 4th, 2020 to September 6th, 2020. Find out about international extensions!

Photo via aLIVE coverage for Electric Zoo