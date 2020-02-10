Electric bicycles and quiet trucks for the delivery of environmentally friendly goods

Urban goods deliveries contribute to traffic congestion, noise and pollution. Photo credit: Andrew Kambel / Unsplash

The demand for delivery services is increasing in all European cities. However, these deliveries have an impact on urban life as they contribute to traffic congestion, noise and pollution, and many cities are currently trying alternative modes of transport that could remedy the situation.

This system, known as “last mile” deliveries, includes the transportation of goods and services from a depot on the outskirts of the city to the city center. They are expected to grow by more than 16% annually from 2019 to 2027.

In Barcelona, ​​Spain, a project called GrowSmarter wanted to fix the increase in parcel deliveries due to the increasing online shopping. They piloted a delivery service with electric bicycles to companies and consumers in the old town for two years.

The old town is a densely populated area with narrow streets that make it difficult to access delivery vans. For reasons of traffic law, goods can only be delivered in the morning and evening with standard vehicles. However, bicycles are not subject to the delivery windows.

“This combination makes it ideal to do these deliveries with electric bikes,” said Gonzalo Cabezas, project manager at the Barcelona City Council.

delivery

The team worked with a small e-bike supplier called Vanapedal to provide the service. The city administration set up a distribution center on the edge of the old town, which Vanapedal could use free of charge. Vans from various shipping companies deposit packages for delivery on the last mile by e-bike or tricycle. In return, Vanapedal had to provide business data to assess the success of the project.

Three of the nine tricycles originally used were equipped with sensors so that measurements could also be carried out. “We installed some devices that included environmental sensors and there was a geolocation sensor that knew exactly where the tricycles were,” said Cabezas.

The process ended in December and was considered a success. 200,000 packages were delivered in the two years and the success rate was 92.7%. Since the service was provided in a predefined area, the delivery staff could get to know their main customers and reschedule deliveries at a convenient time.

“Successful deliveries are higher than standard suppliers,” said Cabezas. “We are very happy with this solution and it works financially from a business perspective.”

There was also a significant environmental impact. Carbon dioxide emissions were reduced by 95.9% and noise by 21.7%.

Vanapedal is now continuing the delivery service and there are also plans to replicate the program elsewhere in the city.

However, e-bikes are not always the best solution. For large quantities of goods, transporters and trucks are still required.

In Stockholm, Sweden, over the past decade, an increase in delivery vans due to large construction sites requiring delivery and more people shopping online has contributed to the growing problem of congestion during the day. Distributing the deliveries over 24 hours could help.

The hybrid truck tested in Stockholm, Sweden is powered by hydrogen-treated vegetable oil outside the city and has electricity in the center and is delivered to six restaurants with a single charge. Photo credit: Paul Fenton

night

“If you can have trucks delivered at night, there will be less traffic jams during the day, which is better,” said Paul Fenton, construction manager of a project called Civitas Eccentric.

Due to the noise protection regulations, heavy trucks are not allowed to drive at night.

To solve this problem as well as pollution, Civitas Eccentric is testing a plug-in hybrid electric truck. An exception has been made for nightly deliveries to a few McDonald’s restaurants because it is quiet when traveling with electric power.

The vehicle provided by truck manufacturer Scania was used during an 8-month trial that ended in August 2019. When driving out of a depot outside of the city, biofuel – hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO) – was used. However, when it reached the city center, which is a low-emission zone for heavy commercial vehicles, it switched to electricity. The truck delivered to six restaurants in the city with a single load.

“Deliveries were completed faster with fewer kilometers because the vehicle was not stuck in traffic,” said Fenton. “We also used a cleaner vehicle that is better suited to air pollution.”

Extensive data was collected to assess the effectiveness of the system using environmental sensors on the truck and noise control devices at specific locations along its route. The preliminary results are promising. Nitrogen oxide emissions were reduced by almost 80%, while particle emissions, which include smoke and soot particles, decreased by 28%.

The test driver also reported that he preferred to work at night as it was less stressful. For example, it was easier to find a parking space and the restaurant staff had time to receive deliveries because there were fewer customers at that time.

noise

The team is keen to analyze the impact of the service on existing background noise. The restaurants are in areas that are quite noisy at night, so they don’t want to add anything. “I think the data shows it’s pretty good,” said Fenton. “The deliveries have no significant negative effects.”

Fenton believes there is potential in other cities to introduce greener delivery vehicles. However, vans and alternative fuel trucks are still only available in limited quantities, which is a problem with expanding services. “It’s a bit of a chicken and egg,” said Fenton. “The more companies try to make the transition, the more vehicles will be produced.”

Concerns about the safety of quiet vehicles, which cannot be heard by pedestrians and visually impaired people, for example, have led to the need in the EU for all electric vehicles to have noise emission devices that produce the sound of a traditional vehicle of 20 km / h and when reversing. Above this speed, the noise of the tires on the road and wind noise can be heard, so that a warning system is not required.

It is unclear how this affects the potential for night deliveries. “My guess is that the noise generated by the sound (the device) is unlikely to exceed the level of the background noise in most urban contexts and is therefore not a major problem,” said Fenton.

In many cases, a new infrastructure such as charging stations must also be set up. However, attempts like this help to assess where the driver should connect his vehicle. For example, if a truck load can be delivered with a single load, charging stations near terminals outside the city center are essential.

“There is a lot to learn,” said Fenton. “You have to test and try to find ways to overcome the barriers.”

The switch to delivery times outside of rush hours reduces the congestion of the city

Provided by

Horizon: The EU magazine for research and innovation

Quote:

E-bikes and silent trucks for the delivery of environmentally friendly goods (2020, February 10)

accessed on February 10, 2020

from https://techxplore.com/news/2020-02-electric-bikes-silent-trucks-green.html

This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealings for the purpose of private study or research, no

Part may be reproduced without written permission. The content is provided for informational purposes only.