Elections in Delhi: the highest NOTA votes in Matiala, the lowest in Matia Mahal

New Delhi: The highest number of votes in the None category above (NOTE) was questioned in Matiala, with six of the nine candidates in the electoral district becoming fewer than the number, according to information the electoral commission shared on its website.

More than 43,000 votes in the recently completed Delhi Assembly polls were cast in the NOTA category, which makes up around 0.5 percent of the total number of votes surveyed.

In Matiala the NOTA votes were at 1,602, the highest among that category in the total of 70 constituencies, while the lowest number of NOTA votes was requested in Matia Mahal – 216.

The elections, largely seen as a struggle between the AAP and the BJP, were held on Saturday and fought by 672 candidates – 593 men and 79 women.

The final turnout of voters was 62.59 percent, five percent less than 2015.

The votes under the NOTA category were – 43,108 – according to the figures released by the EC on its website.

In an almost-repeated 2015 performance, the Aam Aadmi party led by Arvind Kejriwal retained power on Tuesday with an astounding victory, winning 62 of the 70 conference seats and leaving the BJP with just eight seats.

The AAP won with a voting percentage of 53.57, while the BJP got eight seats with a voting share of 38.51 percent.

The congress left blank for the second consecutive election in Delhi.

In Matiala, Gulab Singh of AAP gathered 1.39.010, followed by Rajesh Gahlot of BJP with 1.10.935 and Sumesh Shokeen of the congress with 7317 votes.

Let all six candidates in the constituencies get fewer votes than the NOTE count.

At the 2015 Delhi elections, the NOTA voting rate was 0.4 percent of the total number of votes cast. The AAP had swept the polls with 67 seats.

Following the order of the Supreme Court in September 2013, the EC added the NOTA button on the electronic voting machines as the last option on the voting panel.

Get Delhi 2020 elections live results and details of all seats and every candidate.

Get the best of News18 in your inbox – subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube and stay up to date with what’s happening in the world around you – in real time.

.