Elections in Delhi, LIVE: On the final day of the campaign, AAP, BJP and Cong Marathon Rallys are running; 2 leaders under EC scanner

On the penultimate day of the Delhi polls on Wednesday, the AAP, Congress and the BJP are silent on issues ranging from citizenship legislation, reconciliation policy and unemployment. The congress instigated its leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to attack the AAP and the BJP, even as the word war escalated between the BJP and the AAP who traded barbs over the Shaheen Bagh shooter.

On Tuesday the police said that Kapil Baisala, the man who opened fire at the Shaheen Bagh protest site last week, was an AAP employee. At a press conference, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that if Baisala was even remotely connected to his party, he should receive a “double penalty.” “I am not aware of his (Baisala’s ties) with a political party. If he is even remotely affiliated with the AAP, he should get a double sentence. No compromise on national security should be made,” he said.

Attack by Interior Minister Amit Shah, Kejriwal, said sending police officers for a press conference revealed his “bad intent.” Meanwhile, a BJP delegation, led by Foreign Minister Prakash Javadekar, met the election committee looking for an FIR against AAP leaders, referring to the resignation of an alleged AAP employee near Shaheen Bagh protest here.

“The police revealed that the person who shot had joined the AAP. There are pictures of AAP leader Sanjay Singh and others welcoming him. This is an open and closed case of a conspiracy to set up two communities and to set up a voting bank in one of them The AAP’s plan was to disrupt municipal friendship. We have given the EC all the evidence, “said Javadekar, who is the party responsible for the polls in Delhi.

Shah said about a meeting in Kondli in East Delhi and said the polls were a struggle between two ideologies and that the results would be a shock to everyone. He said the AAP and Congress were opposed to the BJP on issues such as the Citizenship Change Act, the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, the repeal of Article 370 provisions for fear of their “voting bank”. “Are you their voting bank,” he asked the crowd who said no. “Who’s their voting bank,” he asked again at the meeting that answered, “Shaheen Bagh.”

“Delhi elections are not a match between two parties. You have to choose between two ideologies – Rahul Baba, Kejriwal and the company that supports Shaheen Bagh or Modi that protects the country,” he said.

Shah also attacked Kejriwal and accused him of being “number one liar” and claimed that the AAP government had not kept its promises. He promised to provide sanction to prosecute the JNU case, accused Kanhaiya Kumar and Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam, who had been booked under incitement, within an hour of the formation of the BJP in Delhi.

In the meantime, Rahul hit Gandhi Shah and said that people should not listen to him because his speeches “only contain waste.” The Congress leader claimed that, unlike the leaders of other parties, he never lied in his speeches. “The speeches of Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi, (Delhi Chief Minister) Arvind Kejriwal are nothing but full of lies,” Gandhi said.

“I’ve been in politics for 15 years. You can listen to all my speeches, you won’t find any lies. You listen to Modi, Kejriwal, Shah … never mind. Don’t listen to Shah, they (his speeches) contain only waste, “he said.

Rahul Gandhi launched a destructive attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that the Prime Minister does not want the youth to get work, because it works as oxygen for his politics.

Gandhi said there was no need for the prime minister to teach nationalism and he should explain why he was unable to provide employment to the youth. He said that before Modi came to power in 2014, there was no gulf between Hindu Muslims in the country in 2004-2014, but when “he comes from Gujarat and spreads poison”.

“The youth do not know what they have in store for the future. He has fear in his heart. Narendra Modi does not want the youth to get work, because unemployment is oxygen for his politics,” he said.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra attacked the BJP leaders and said their character can be determined by the type of slogans they raise, claiming that the AAP copied the development model of former Delhi Prime Minister Sheila Dikshit.

She also accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of “hungry for publicity.” “Slogans tell character. Those who worked in the interest of the nation can be identified by their slogans. Our (congress) slogans were” Jai jawan, jai kisan, “” Mai yuva hoon, “” Mera ek sapna hai, ” “Aaram haram hai,” “Roti, kapda, makaan,” said the congress leader.

“Their (BJPs) slogans are” Goli maro; khoon se tilak karo, boli nahi goli. Ye desh jodne wale nare hain “?

The Secretary General Secretary also said that during her tenure as minister, Dikshit had developed Delhi into what it is today. When she attacked the BJP, she said, “What kind of politics is this? Violence is used as a response to truth and nonviolence. They spoil and destroy instead of making and improving.”

