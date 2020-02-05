Elections in Delhi: Kejriwal invites Amit Shah to a public debate

New Delhi: AAP supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal invited Interior Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday for a public debate on each topic, saying that the people of the national capital wanted to know why they would vote for the BJP in the February 8 polls.

He also wondered why the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was not clearing the roads at Shaheen Bagh, where a public protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) has been going on for almost two months, and said the saffron party was “dirty politics” about the issue of seizing power in Delhi.

The people from the national capital wanted to know what the BJP had done for Delhi in the last five years, Kejriwal said, looking for why the saffron party opposed free arrangements for Delhiites.

He said that Shah was looking for people’s voices and said he will decide who will be the next Prime Minister of Delhi.

“How can the people of Delhi give you (Shah) a blank check? They are not fools,” said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convention.

“I want to invite Amit Shahji with an open mind and honesty for a debate on any topic for the people of Delhi to make democracy strong … He can determine the time and place for the debate,” he said.

On Tuesday, Kejriwal had challenged the BJP to declare his 13:00 Prime Minister for Delhi on Wednesday and said he was ready for a public debate.

“I ask Amit Shah that if his party does not want the name to be the most important ministerial candidate, he must at least tell the names of the likely candidates. Or Smriti Irani, Manoj Tiwari, Vijay Goel, Hardeep Singh Puri the likely chief are ministerial candidates, “he told reporters on Wednesday.

“You (Shah) tell people that the Center has abolished Article 370 of the Constitution and paved the way for the construction of a Ram temple. People have already voted you (BJP) to authorize this (in the Lok Sabha polls) 2019), “he said.

Kejriwal added that the BJP had delegated 10 senior ministers of states ruled by the party and 70 union ministers for campaigning for the upcoming polls to defeat a small person like him.

The 70-member Delhi meeting will go to the polls on 8 February and the results will be announced on 11 February.

