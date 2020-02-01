Elections in Delhi: BJP launches Mega Mass Contact Program on Sunday

New Delhi: A BJP lakh employee will launch a mega-mass contact program at all 13,570 polling booths in 70 electoral districts in Delhi prior to the February 8 polls, said party president in Delhi, Manoj Tiwari.

The campaign will be launched simultaneously by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi Cantt, BJP President J P Nadda in Greater Kailash and the responsible elections and Union IB Minister Prakash Javadekar in the constituencies of Adarsh ​​Nagar on Sunday, Tiwari said.

Senior party leaders, trade union ministers and party members will lead the campaign in other constituencies, he said.

“Under this campaign, one Lakh worker from the Bharatiya Janata party will go door to door in 13,570 booths in Delhi,” Tiwari said.

He said the BJP disputed the elections in Delhi on the issue of development. BJP employees will go door to door to make people aware of the performance and plans of the central government, he added.

“Awareness about the Sankalp Patra of the Assembly’s polls will be created and voters will also be informed of the Aam Aadmi Party’s lies, fraud, advertising and corruption over the last five years and its support to the “Tukde-Tukde” gang, “Tiwari said.

Votes for elections for the 70 seats of the Assembly in Delhi will be cast on 8 February. The results will be announced on 11 February.

The BJP, which has been without power in Delhi for more than two decades, was led by the AAP during the 2015 elections. The saffron party manages to win only three seats.

