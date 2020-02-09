Elections in Delhi: Ballimaran achieves highest vote turnout with 71.6%, Delhi Cantt Lowest

Shaheen Bagh has been the epicenter of anti-CAA protests in Delhi and now runs for more than 50 days. Protesters had taken turns voting on Saturday’s election day to keep the agitation alive.

updated:February 9, 2020, 9:36 PM IST

People stand in line to vote for Delhi elections on Saturday. (PTI)

New Delhi: Ballimaran’s constituencies recorded the highest turnout of 71.6 percent of all 70 meeting seats in the national capital, while Delhi Cantonment raised the rear in polling percentage, according to data shared by officials on Sunday.

The final turnout of voters in the Delhi polls just closed was registered at 62.59 percent, officials said.

According to data shared by Delhi CEO Ranbir Singh during a press conference on Sunday, the turnout of the highest voters was recorded in Ballimaran at 71.6 percent. The lowest turnout was recorded in the constituency of Delhi Cantonment at 45.4 percent, according to poll data.

The constituency of Okhla registered 58.84 percent. Shaheen Bagh and Jamia Nagar fall into the constituency of Okhla, where hectic polls had taken place until late in the afternoon.

Shaheen Bagh has been the epicenter of anti-CAA protests in Delhi and now runs for more than 50 days. Protesters had taken turns voting on Saturday’s election day to keep the agitation alive.

Seelampur constituency registered a turnout of 71.2 percent, according to the data.

On Saturday, three areas with a large Muslim population had the highest turnout until the night – Mustafabad, Matia Mahal and Seelampur.

The final figures, however, were still collected and arrived on Sunday evening. The turnout in the 2015 polls was 67.47 percent.

Exit polls on Saturday predicted an easy victory for the AAP, who wanted to retain power on the development board, against the BJP who campaigned aggressively on the issues of anti-CAA protests and nationalism.

