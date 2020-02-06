Election in Delhi: Amit Shah anchors the BJP campaign with 35 meetings

New Delhi: Senior BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah has held 35 rallies and nine road shows in the national capital in the last 13 days in an effort to get support and to vote for the candidates for the saffron party holding the February 8 elections disputed.

The campaign for the Delhi elections ended at 6 p.m. on Thursday.

The BJP election campaign was mainly anchored by Shah and the newly appointed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Jagat Prakash Nadda.

Shah has held 47 election meetings with 35 meetings and nine road shows. In addition, Nadda attended around 40 meetings and road shows.

In the last part of the campaign that led to the polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also campaigned for his party.

Modi, perhaps the biggest crowd puller for the BJP, focused on the Opposition, mainly Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, a list of all important decisions and measures that his government made during a public meeting at CBD Ground in Karkardooma in Had taken Eastern Delhi on Monday. He also participated in another rally on Tuesday in Dwarka.

In the past two weeks, the BJP election campaign was completely taken over by Shah.

Between January 23 and February 6, Amit Shah campaigned for 13 days in Delhi and organized a total of 47 election meetings, road shows and programs.

Shah even went door-to-door for a day to look for votes and also addressed stand workers in Talkatora.

Holding on to the anti-CAA protests issue of Shaheen Bagh, the BJP also sought the services of Uttar Pradesh Prime Minister Yogi Adityanath to collect votes.

Adityanath campaigned primarily in the areas of the national capital dominated by Purvanchali.

In addition, Prime Minister Nitin Gadkari also organized five election meetings, while Defense Minister Rajnath Singh was part of nine such meetings.

The election for the 70-member Delhi meeting is scheduled for February 8. The votes are counted on 11 February.

