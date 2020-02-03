Election committees reviews preparedness February 8, Delhi Polls

New Delhi: The election committee, led by Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora and Election Commissioners Ashok Lavasa and Sushil Chandra, evaluated the preparedness for the polls on February 8, along with Delhi Chief Secretary, Police Commissioner and other senior officials.

Senior secretaries, DGPs and senior officers from neighboring states such as Haryana and Uttar Pradesh were also present during the evaluation, as well as node officials from the Ministries of the Interior and Railways and the CRPF.

The CEC emphasized the prevention of illegal movement of cash, spirits, weapons and anti-social elements.

“General, police and spending observers placed in each of the 70 constituencies have informed the Commission of work on the distribution of photo voter letters, arrangements at polling stations for guaranteed minimum facilities and management of PwD voters, availability of sufficient number of wheelchairs, volunteers, EVM-VVPAT schemes, night arrangements for polling stations, complaint monitoring, relaxation of authorizations to political parties and candidates, deployment plans of security forces, confidence-building measures at local communities, seizures by flying squadrons, inspection of candidate accounts, publicity of criminal antecedents of candidates, cVigil and paid news complaints, expenses and legislation, and order-sensitive pocket schemes and counting day schemes, “said an EC statement.

Observers assured the body that the preparations are on schedule.

The security sensitivity was also revised. Appropriate deployment of police services and CAPF companies is done and protest locations are monitored to ensure that no obstacles for polling stations or voters would obstruct the movement on election day.

The Commission stressed the need to take strict measures against intimidants and lawbreakers, the enforcement of preventive action must be done quickly to ensure a smooth movement close to all polling stations and to maintain peace to ensure free and fair polls .

He advised the officers involved to ensure appropriate facilitation of non-cash treatment, if necessary, for security forces deployed for election duty.

Delhi will poll on February 8 and the results will be known on February 11.

