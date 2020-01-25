Election campaigns in Iowa are getting hotter the closer the vote gets

DES MOINES, Iowa – Since President Donald Trump’s impeachment process leaves her on Capitol Hill for part of Saturday, several democratic candidates trying to oust him in November will question the reality that even potential presidents cannot be in two places at the same time.

Your method: Flood the first nominee states with high-ranking surrogates – Rockstars lawmakers, former Cabinet members, celebrities, and spouses – before returning to Iowa even nine days before the first meeting in the nation.

Surrogates are not a guaranteed way to maintain excitement or win votes, but the campaigns see them as the best way to maximize their reach in a nomination battle that could limit the tightest scope in Iowa and other early states. A New York Times / Siena College poll released on Saturday showed Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders a slight lead over the other leading candidates, but the race remains competitive. Several polls show that former Vice President Joe Biden, former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren are still leaders.

“There is still plenty of time for exercise,” said Kurt Meyer, chairman of the Tri-County Democrats in northern Iowa. “Every part of the floor game counts.”

Biden is not bound to the Senate like some of his rivals, but he still has to navigate through the process. House Democrats’ allegations that Trump has misused his power and hindered Congress are due to the fact that the president put pressure on Ukrainian officials to investigate discredited theories about Biden’s foreign policy obligations in Ukraine as vice president and his son Hunter’s personal affairs.

Trump’s defense team started defending the president on Saturday. Numerous mentions of Biden were expected, if not on the floor, then in the hallways, as Republican senators tried to present the case to the media.

After a short trip to New Hampshire, the second state chosen in the Democratic nomination process, Biden planned to return to Iowa on Saturday evening and stay in the state until Caucus Day. He started the day with the announcement of an endorsement by Ms. Cindy Axne, who, along with her colleague Abby Finkenauer from Iowa, supported Biden.

Sanders has the newcomer, U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-NY, and filmmaker Michael Moore, both faces of the progressive movement, were sent to Iowa. The Senator’s wife, Jane Sanders, and actor Danny Glover are in Nevada, where the third nomination competition is taking place.

Warren has Julian Castro, the former Obama apartment secretary and former presidential candidate, in Nevada. U.S. representative Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., Another House Freshman class star like Ocasio-Cortez, is in South Carolina.

Amy Klobuchar’s daughter had been in Iowa in the past few days – with control over her mother’s Twitter account – when the Minnesota senator took on her role as impeachment judge.

The Senate adjourned around noon on EST Saturday to give the presidential candidates time to return to Iowa for late afternoon and evening events. Senator Michael Bennet, D-Colo., Was directed to New Hampshire.

The weekend is crucial for them, depending on how many days the process is to be extended in the coming week. Warren’s campaign on Saturday hit potential donors with an open appeal before an “important donation period in January”.

The campaign wrote that its financial goals had not been met, and “we risk having to cut back on our advertising plan during the most critical phase of this election.”

__

Associate press writer Hannah Fingerhut from Washington contributed to this report

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.