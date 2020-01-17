The new chapter on Elder Scrolls Online has just been announced and will be titled Greymoor.

In the 2019 backend, we learned that Elder Scrolls Online will bring players back to Skyrim, and it turns out that the entire western region (inhabited by Nords) is being added to the province.

Just like in the previous chapter, Elsweyr, we are promised a year-long adventure with a lot of DLC.

Read on for all the details we have about Greymoor.

Release date

The Elder Scrolls Online: Greymoor is released for the PC May 18, with Xbox One and PS4 owners will get it a few weeks later 2th of June,

The pre-order is already available and there are numerous editions to choose from.

An announcement trailer recently released for Elder Scrolls Online.

New adventures

In The Elder Scrolls Online: Greymoor, the latest chapter in ESO, you have to defend the besieged northern states and uncover the evil behind this tremendous resurgence.

There will be a new zone to explore in Western Skyrim, where the main Gothic story is linked to the dark side of Skyrim.

Elder Scrolls Online will also offer a new 12-player trial called Kynes Aegis, as well as new Delves, public dungeons, and standalone quests.

Explore Skyrim

In Greymoor, players can return to the snow-capped home of the North and explore the Western Skyrim region.

Currently, Elder Scrolls Online allows players to roam the eastern zones of Skyrim, Eastmarch, Bleakrock and The Rift.

In this new chapter, players can explore the west side of the province, including the city of loneliness and the darkest depths of Blackreach (the underground civilization).

As you cross this new zone, players will encounter the northern states living there and discover a variety of interesting side quests.

This should keep us busy until Elder Scrolls 6 is finally released!

As part of the Dark Heart of Skyrim adventure, Greymoor’s main story continues the ominous story that begins in the Harrowstorm DLC Dungeon Pack.

In this last chapter, you’ll need to examine the evil behind the supernatural storms that have blown across the region.

While the main story of Greymoor is part of the one-year story, you don’t have to complete the Harrowstorm DLC to watch and enjoy the adventure.

How you want to experience Tamriel is entirely up to you!

antiquity system

The new chapter also includes the brand new antique system.

In this in-game activity, you can uncover lost artifacts scattered across Tamriel. In this way, players can find out where ancient relics were found and dig them out using a number of new mini-games.

You can discover Tamriel’s hidden past.