Kaduna state governor Nasir El-Rufai said the federal government has spent 1.7 trillion naira in office over the past three years without much progress.

El-Rufai made the disclosure at a media briefing on the results of the National Economic Council, NEC, chaired by vice president Yemi Osinbajo, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Thursday.

He described the power situation in the country as a national emergency that requires everyone on the bridge to wonder why the sector is not working for the benefit of Nigerians.

El-Rufai said that solutions to the nation’s problematic electricity sector could be painful because the government could not continue to finance a sector that had swallowed 1.7 billion trn without much progress.

He said: “The National Economic Council appointed two committees last year. I had the privilege of chairing and we presented a progress report to the board.

“We all agree that the electricity supply industry has broken down and that the situation in the energy sector is a national emergency which requires that all hands be put on the bridge to find out why the sector does not work for the general progress and the benefit of Nigerians.

“There is a willingness on the part of the committee members to really get to the root of the problems and talk to us in an honest national conversation and find a way to fix this sector because this country will never make progress, will never create jobs until we industrialize with a functioning electricity sector.

“There are other problems. The whole sector is broken, the tariff is a problem, the way privatization has been done is a problem for many. There are therefore many problems. What we have agreed is that there are fundamental problems in the electricity supply industry.

“The federal government has supported the electricity sector with 1.7 trillion naira in the past three years, which is not sustainable. So solutions have to be found, these solutions are not going to be beautiful, they can be painful but the only way to solve the structural problems in the industry is to make very difficult decisions. “