Ekiti State govt to offset WAEC fees in excess of N248m for public students

The government of the state of Ekiti has decided to pay the West African Examination Council (WAEC) fees for SS3 students at state secondary schools in May / June 2020 with the approval of N 248,522,900.

The said amount was approved for the enrollment of 14,242 last year students to take the WAEC exam in May / June.

Some 13,390 SS3 candidates at state public secondary schools had their WAEC fees billed by the state government last year, which had released over N227 million for their registration.

This happened when the state government warned school principals and registrars of all public secondary schools across the country about charging fees that the government had not approved of students.

State Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Mr. Foluso Daramola, who revealed this in Ado-Ekiti on Wednesday, said the government was determined to make education accessible to all and different people in the state, regardless of their origin and status.

Daramola therefore urged parents and legal guardians to make the upbringing of their children a priority in the work schedule.

He pointed out that the government had purchased 52,000 school furniture for public secondary schools in 2019 as part of efforts to provide basic infrastructure in schools across the state.

The commissioner emphasized that the state government had also paid operating grants to all state primary and secondary schools in the state, adding that approximately N5 million would be spent as monthly feeding and maintenance grants to three special schools in the state.

He said the state government would continue to meet education needs despite the limited resources available to the state.

However, the Commissioner urged individuals, philanthropists and business associations to contribute to the development of education in the state by awarding scholarships to outstanding but needy students.