Ekcle presents the journey of a lifetime in New Track, “Pearl Jigsaw”

I was sent first Ekcle’s new song “Pearl Jigsaw” last week, and I’m trying not to listen to it until today because I would have had five days to listen to this absolute masterpiece of a composition.

I even hesitate to call “Pearl Jigsaw” simply “track” or “song” or “melody” because it is so much more. Within almost 6 minutes an open and very interpretive journey is described, in front of which everyone can close their eyes and imagine an infinite world of possibilities and paths that lie ahead.

“Pearl Jigsaw” includes elements of C2C’s glitchy turntablism, bizarre instrumentation by Pogo or Jaron, sound design and arrangement à la KOAN Sound or Culprate, and song writing by Alon Mor. It’s all of these things in one, yet unique to Ekcle.

Every time I thought, “Holy shit, is that still the same song?” It goes through so many seamless developments in itself that nothing ever feels wrong again. The natural progression of the song is almost as impressive as every single motif in it.

Hear more from Ekcle here and give yourself the gift of listening to “Pearl Jigsaw” below.