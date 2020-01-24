The day finally arrived: Ekali’s the first album A World Away is now available. Named one of Your EDM’s most anticipated albums in 2020, the 12-track, 34-minute album is a listening experience that requires multiple auditions.

Ekali teases the album A World Away through a handful of singles: “Runaway” feat. Reo Cragun, “Back To You” feat. Kiiara, “Be Fine” (feat. Wafia) and finally his collaboration with Illenium, “Hard To Say Goodbye” feat. Chloé Angelides, leaving fans delighted to know more.

Now fans can listen to the entire project, which sets the tone from the first seconds of “Fairy Tale” with Elohim. With shimmering synths and a beautifully composed vocal section that reminds us of Purity Ring or M83, it creates natural and organic anticipation. “Fairy Tale” is also the longest song on the album by almost a full minute, and it’s probably no coincidence.

Ekali works diligently to create a very specific atmosphere on the album which we rarely stray from. Especially from the second track, “Runaway”, to the seventh track, “Power” with Nitti Gritti, the sound is soft and melodic with similar dynamics. It is not difficult to lie on your bed with headphones and not realize that you have somehow listened to five songs in the blink of an eye.

By the time you reach “Power”, you’re in the last half of the album. It’s the one who gets you out of your reverie and makes you sit back and take stock of what’s going on. The name of the track is precisely intentional, with thundering bass and wild synths punctuating your eardrums.

After that, he mainly returns to the dynamics of the first half, with whimsical melodies and soft voices, courtesy of Kiiara, Wafia and Chloe Angelides.

It is not unreasonable to say that the album has its moments: the beginning, the middle and the end are undoubtedly its strongest elements and it is difficult to find its place between the two. All in all, it’s a beautiful album with beautiful singles, but the lack of dynamics from one song to another for long periods makes it difficult to define sincere and impactful moments apart from a few songs.

Without a doubt, this album will become a bastion of peace and serenity for many fans, although others like me might find the missing repeat value.

In Ekali’s own words, “The heart of the album is centered on the idea of ​​a moment of warmth when everything else is sorry. I try to capture the emotion of something special, but only what is left when it is fleeting and / or leaves. A warm moment in a cold place and a subsequent cycle of healing. “

Listen to A World Away below.

Photo credit: Jimmy Fontaine