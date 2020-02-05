The Thappad poster itself had created noise for all the right reasons. The movie trailer was hailed as blunt and heartbreaking at the same time. With another shocking asset, the creators of Thappad today released the first song by Anubhav Sinha director starring Taapsee Pannu.

Taapsee turned to his social networks and published: “I used this song throughout the shoot to prepare to make many critical scenes. Glimpses of those scenes that you can also see in the video … this song takes your heart … # EkTukdaDhoopKa #Thappad https://youtu.be/[email protected]@[email protected] “.

Ek Tukda Dhoop From Thappad OUT! Taapsee Pannu-Pavail Gulati’s theme is about the “loss of spark” in a relationship

The track highlights the trajectory of the relationship between the main actors, Pavail Gulati and Taapsee Pannu. This last song is sung by Raghav Chaitanya and the music is by Anurag Saikia and the lyrics are by Shakeel Azmi. “Ek Tukda Dhoop” is definitely a song that has had an impact right after the breakthrough and the creators are giving us all the right reasons to wait for the release of Thappad.

Watch the song below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=km7GmW2C7JU [/ embed]

Speaking about the trailer, the appreciation it has poured is immense. Thappad produced by Anubhav Sinha and Bhushan Kumar starring Taapsee Pannu will be released on February 28, 2020.

People who have seen it are already calling Thappad as the most important movie of the year. Being called the Rose of this year would be the correct analogy with the seriousness of the film: the third leg of the hattrick that Anubhav Sinha is bringing to the audience. With a legacy of films like Mulk and Article 15, Thappad brings another issue to the public sphere where the dialogue, “Thappad. Bas itni si baat?” Has the deepest impact.

Thappad is a story of Amrita whose life and seemingly perfect relationship are broken with a slap. But is it a slap enough to question what a relationship means? Should a slap shake your confidence or is it a Thappad ‘Bas Itni Si Baat‘?

Android and iOS users, download our mobile app to get Bollywood updates and box office faster than ever!