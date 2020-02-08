Ek Duje Ke Vaaste 2 The writer Dilip Jha reveals an interesting reason to choose Bhopal as a filming location

The filmmaker Prakash Jha, who filmed with Amitabh Bachchan in Bhopal for his film “Satyagraha”, was the one who suggested to the City of the Lakes as the filming location for “Ek Duje Ke Vaaste 2”, says Dilip Jha, writer and creative producer of The next television show.

The saga of love develops in the context of the Indian army, and recreating authenticity was a challenge. Mumbai was not the ideal place.

“There is no space. We were going to Dehradun to investigate,” Dilip told IANS here.

Unfortunately, they did not get permission to shoot for a prolonged period. Then something “interesting” happened.

“I have known Mr. Prakash Jha for years. I was working on “MS Dhoni: The Untold Story.” I was in Ranchi for my research for the movie. It was then that I met Prakashji. We share a good link. I think he is one of the first filmmakers to film here. It’s quite visionary, ”said Jha, who had contributed as a writer to the 2016 film.

One day, while talking with Prakash, the filmmaker asked him: “Kya kar raha hai aaj kal (what are you doing these days?) I said that this is the program I am working on. I’ve been trying to figure out where to shoot it. He said “Go to Bhopal.” I said “I’m going to Dehradun.” He said: “Trust me, you should take a look at Bhopal.” I am not telling you this for space or appearance. I tell you this for your people. “

Then Prakash called a line producer here and asked him to help Dilip.

“I came here and was surprised. The amount of work that is happening here. Now I know that the ITA Awards (in Madhya Pradesh) happened, IIFA is here. Paramount (Photos) was shooting here. I started researching. I was happy to see BHEL (Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited) and I thought I could turn it into a cantonment area, ”said Dilip.

The program will premiere on February 10 on Sony Entertainment Television.

