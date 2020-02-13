Eight Tom and Jerries from India we would like to kiss and put on make-up.

Yogi Adityanath and Biryani

We don’t really know if Uttar Pradesh’s Prime Minister Yogi likes Adityanath Biryani, but he definitely seems to have negative feelings when it comes to the rather tasty dish.

Ahead of the Delhi elections, the Prime Minister spoke at rallies and public gatherings in 17 areas across Delhi. And at one of these rallies, he struck Arvind Kejriwal’s government and said it “supplies Biryani to demonstrators in Shaheen Bagh.” Ironically, he was soon supported by my Amit Malviya, who reportedly posted photos of the protests portraying people who seemed to “eat” Biryani as “evidence”. And while we admire the zeal of Delhi, it doesn’t quite seem to match the Biryani slander.

Shortly after the AAP, led by Kejirwal, emerged victorious in the polls, Twitter was full of people sharing pictures of themselves eating the traditional ascension court.

Since Biryani is very popular in UP, it’s strange that this was Adityanath’s dish of choice. Or maybe it’s just the Aam Aadmi party he’s contemptuous of – in which case Biryani was wrongly made an innocent victim.

We believe that this needs to be corrected.