Eight rescue workers killed, 20 missing in second avalanche

Ankara: A second avalanche hit a mountain road in Eastern Turkey on Wednesday, killing at least eight rescue workers and 20 others buried in the snow, a local mayor said. The emergency crew was sent to the site to find two other people missing in an earlier avalanche.

Approximately 300 relief workers were called to a highway near the mountainous town of Bahcesehir, in the province of Van, which borders Iran, after an avalanche struck at the end of Tuesday and killed five people.

Meki Arvas, mayor of Bahcesaray, gave the death toll for the rescue workers. Government Mehmet Emin Bilmez said that 25 members of the emergency services were rescued from under the snow and were admitted to hospital on Wednesday. There was no further information about their conditions.

The first avalanche buried a snow car and a minibus, killing five people and two others missing. The driver of the vehicle and seven passengers escaped alive.

The second avalanche struck Wednesday when 300 rescuers were looking for the two missing victims, reported private NTV television, adding that fog and heavy snow hampered rescue efforts.

The state-run Anadolu Agency said the operator, Bahattin Karagulle, was in the snow for about 25 minutes before he managed to break a window and escape. The agency quoted him as saying that he was walking to a village before he was picked up by a vehicle and managed to get help.

. [TagsToTranslate] Ankara