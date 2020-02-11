Eight out of nine female candidates sent by AAP appear Victorious in Delhi Polls

New Delhi: Eight of the nine female candidates of the Aam Aadmi party (AAP) in the polls in Delhi won, allowing the party to register a thumping election victory on Tuesday.

The three prominent parties – the AAP, the Bharatiya Janata party (BJP) and the congress – had drawn a total of 24 female candidates, with the congress representing a maximum of 10.

The AAP had sent nine female candidates, while the BJP had given five tickets.

The elections, largely seen as a struggle between the AAP and the BJP, were held on Saturday and sealed the fate of 672 candidates – 593 men and 79 women. In the 2015 polls, 66 women competed with the AAP, BJP and Congress, representing 19 of them.

AAP’s Atishi, which had unsuccessfully challenged last year’s Lok Sabha polls from the East Delhi constituency, was dropped off from Kalkaji instead of MLA Avtar Singh Kalka. She won the seat with a margin of more than 11,300 votes.

After the first few voting rounds, Atishi followed BJP’s Dharambir Singh, but later came as the winner.

Subhash Chopra’s daughter Shivani, head of the Delhi congress, was also in the fight against Kalkaji. With 4.64% of the total votes cast, she finished third and had to forfeit her deposit.

Dhanwati Chandela, who left the congress to become a member of the AAP prior to the polls, won the Rajouri Garden seat and defeated BJP’s Ramesh Khanna by a margin of 22,972 votes. She was also one of the richest candidates in the fight.

Chandela had not successfully challenged the Rajouri Garden bypolls in 2017 and lost to Manjinder Singh Sirsa. She is the wife of the former congress congressman Dayanand Chandela.

Rajkumari Dhillon, another former congress leader who joined the AAP before the polls, won the Hari Nagar seat and defeated BJP’s Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga by a margin of more than 20,000 votes.

AAP’s Bandana Kumari retained the Shalimar Bagh seat by beating another female candidate, BJP’s Rekha Gupta, by a margin of more than 3,400 votes. In 2015, she had won the chair with a margin of more than 10,900 votes.

AAP’s Preeti Tomar beat the BJP’s Tilak Ram Gupta with a margin of more than 10,700 votes to win the Tri Nagar seat. Her husband, Jitender Tomar, had won the chair in 2015 with a margin of 22,311 votes.

The Delhi Supreme Court in January set aside the Jitender Tomar election in 2015 for alleged false statements regarding his educational qualifications in his nomination papers. After this, the AAP decided to remove his wife from the constituency.

Bhavna Gaur of the AAP won the Palam seat and defeated BJP’s Vijay Pandit with a margin of more than 32,000 votes. Gaur had won the chair in 2015 with a margin of more than 30,800 votes.

AAP’s Pramila Tokas won the RK Puram seat and beat BJP’s Anil Kumar Sharma with a margin of more than 10,000 votes. She had won the chair in 2015 with a margin of more than 19,000 votes.

Rakhi Birla of the AAP retained the reserved Mangolpuri seat with a margin of more than 30,000 votes by beating Karam Singh Karma of BJP. She improved her gauge performance in 2015 when she won the seat with a margin of more than 22,600 votes.

Alka Lamba, who was the AAP MLA of Chandni Chowk, but later stopped to take part in the congress, was confronted with a crushing defeat from the chair where she questioned only 5% of the vote.

AAP’s Parlad Singh Sawhney won the Chandni Chowk seat by beating Suman Kumar Gupta of BJP.

AAP’s Sarita Singh lost to BJP’s Jitender Mahajan with a margin of 13,241 votes from Rohtas Nagar.

The campaign campaign committee, head Pirtam, wife of Kirti Azad, finished the poll race in fourth place in the Sangam Vihar constituency. She collapsed a meager 2.23% of the total number of votes surveyed. AAP’s Dinesh Mohaniya retained its seat by securing more than 75% of the votes surveyed.

