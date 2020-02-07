Eight asteroids that NASA discovered this year on their way to Earth close encounters

Space rock spotters were mainly focused during Dry January 2020 and identified several new objects (Copyright: Science Photo Library)

NASA has discovered eight asteroids that are all on their way to close encounters with our beautiful blue planet.

The first was spotted on January 24 and the last on February 1. In the next seven days they will all have to take ‘Earth close approaches’.

None of the space rocks are large enough to wipe out human civilization, but they would still do some damage if they hit us.

The largest is mentioned (2020 BQ11) and is up to 77 meters wide – which means that it is about four fifths the size of Big Ben.

If this object hits the earth, it would explode with the force of a large nuclear weapon and kill large numbers of people in a fireball hundreds of meters wide.

But humanity would fight for another day, because the effects of the explosion would be felt locally, and not globally.

It will zoom past Earth on February 8 at a distance of more than three million miles.

The smallest asteroid is called 2020 CF and is only 20 meters wide. It will pass the Earth at a similar distance on February 12.

None of the rocks will touch us and the closest approach will see a rock called 2020 BK10 within 500,000 miles of the surface of our planet on February 10.

After the eight relatively small objects have passed by and are on their way to their lonely journey through the void, a much larger beast is preparing to pay us a visit.

Asteroid 163373 (2002 PZ39) is up to 990 meters in size – large enough to cause major problems if it hits us.

“If a rocky meteoroid larger than 25 meters but less than a kilometer (a little more than 1/2 mile) hit the earth, this would probably cause local damage to the impact area,” Nasa said earlier.

“We believe that anything larger than one to two kilometers can have global effects.”

Scientists have used machine learning to identify ‘potentially dangerous’ space rocks (Image: Getty)

Thousands of ‘potentially dangerous’ asteroids that could hit the earth were spotted last month by a groundbreaking new artificial intelligence.

Scientists from Leiden University, in the Netherlands, created a new system called the Hazardous Object Identifier and worked on detecting space rocks that could hit our planet.

It used machine learning to analyze the trajectories of objects large enough to cause “regional destruction unprecedented in human history.”

Through this process, it was able to detect a total of 13,258 asteroids that are “dangerous” – which NASA defines as “due to” imminent approach to the Earth.

It predicted that 4,472 would pass within less than five million miles of Earth over the next 1,000 years and discovered that 11 would travel with three million miles of Earth.

Earlier estimates suggest that there are more than 2,000 asteroids in the vicinity of the earth that can touch us – including 157 that are estimated to be larger than a kilometer wide.

The report also criticized the NASAS Sentry system that predicts the movement of asteroids through the centuries using the “Monte Carlo method”.

It claimed that the NASA system could not explain the “chaotic” movements of space rocks.

“The NASA method is particularly ill-suited to calculate the impact probabilities of such uncertain jobs,” the team wrote.

“Consequently, these objects are most likely to be overlooked as potentially dangerous objects.”

An asteroid impact can be devastating for the earth (Image: Getty)

The Monte Carlo system works by simulating the movement of thousands of virtual asteroids to determine which real ones could hit the Earth.

The study did not say that a large asteroid is on a collision course with the earth, so there is no reason to panic unnecessarily.

However, it is important to work out methods to identify killer space rocks, so we have time to prepare a response.

“In 1990, the US Congress invited NASA to set up two workshops to focus on identifying potentially dangerous small bodies and on methods to change their jobs to prevent impact,” the academician added.

“The workshops led to the establishment of the Sentry system for earth impact control.

“If a dangerous asteroid is identified early enough before the collision, it would be possible to reduce the impact through an appropriate space mission to change the trajectory of the asteroid by a gravity tugboat or by wiping it out with a warhead.

“Both mitigation strategies require many years of preparation, making early detection of dangerous objects vital to allow sufficient time to prepare such missions.”

Asteroids are stronger than predicted and humanity might have a hard time destroying a doomsday space rock on a collision course with the earth, scientists warned in a separate study last year.

Scientists also used computer simulations to see what could happen if an asteroid was blown up.

They discovered that a huge impact would not turn a city-size object into a harmless “mess,” but would leave it with “considerable power.”

The findings can have a huge impact on how our species deals with the threat of giant space rocks.

“We are hit quite often by small asteroids, such as in the Chelyabinsk event a few years ago,” said K.T. Ramesh from Johns Hopkins University.

“It is only a matter of time before these questions range from being academic to defining our response to a major threat.

“We must have a good idea of ​​what to do when the time comes – and scientific efforts such as these are crucial to help us make those decisions.”

Scientists are currently trying to figure out what to do if an asteroid suddenly appears on the horizon.

In the last study, we investigated what would happen if we were to insert one a kilometer wide asteroid into another 25 kilometers wide – easily large enough to wipe out life on Earth.

They discovered that “millions of cracks formed and rippled through the asteroid, parts of the (larger) asteroid flowed like sand, and a crater was made” after the collision.

But after this, “the affected asteroid had considerable strength because it was not completely torn, indicating that more energy would be needed to destroy asteroids.”

This means that we may find it very difficult to just go into space and destroy an asteroid, so we have to follow a different strategy to save our species from apocalypse space rocks.

“It may sound like science fiction, but a lot of research takes into account asteroid collisions,” says Charles El Mir, lead author of a paper on the research.

“For example, if an asteroid comes to earth, is it better to break it into small pieces or give it a different direction?

“And if that’s the last thing, how much force do we have to hit it to move it without breaking it? These are current questions that are pending. “

The research was funded by the Nasa Solar System Exploration Research Virtual Institute.